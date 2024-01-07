MLB News and Rumors

Cardinals trade outfielder Richie Palacios to Rays for pitcher Andrew Kittredge

Jeremy Freeborn
The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Richie Palacios of Brooklyn, New York to the Tampa Bay Rays for relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge of Spokane, Washington on Friday according to Rogers Sportsnet. For Palacios, the Rays will be his third team in the last three years. Palacios played for the Cleveland Guardians in 2022 and Cardinals in 2023. Kittredge meanwhile has pitched the last seven seasons with the Rays since the 2017 season.

Palacios in 2023

Palacios batted .258 with six home runs and 16 runs batted in during the 2023 Major League Baseball season. During 32 games, 102 plate appearances, and 93 at bats, Palacios had six doubles, two stolen bases, six walks, 48 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .307, and a slugging percentage of .516. The sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly came in Cardinals wins over the San Diego Padres. The sacrifice bunt came in a 6-5 Cardinals win on August 29, and the sacrifice fly came in a 5-2 Cardinals win over on September 23.

Kittredge in 2023

Kittredge had a record of two wins and zero losses in 14 games for the Rays in 2023, with an earned run average of 3.09. He had one save and one hold. In 11 2/3 innings pitched, Kittredge gave up 12 hits, four earned runs, one home run, and two walks, to go along with 10 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.20. Kittredge’s wins came in a 12-4 Rays win over the Colorado Rockies on August 22, and in a 5-4 Rays win over the Los Angeles Angels on September 21. Kittredge’s save came in a 9-6 Rays win over the Angels on August 18, and his hold came in a 7-6 Rays win over the Toronto Blue Jays on September 23.

Kittredge an All-Star

During the 2021 Major League Baseball season, Kittredge was an American League All-Star. In 57 games, he had a record of nine wins and three losses, with eight saves and an earned run average of 1.88.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

