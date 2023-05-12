NHL News and Rumors

Carolina Hurricanes reach 2023 Eastern Conference Final

Jeremy Freeborn
The Carolina Hurricanes are the first National Hockey League franchise to reach a Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Thursday, Jesper Fast of Nassjo, Sweden scored his second National Hockey League playoff overtime winner as the Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2. With the win at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Hurricanes won the best out of seven series four games to one.

How the Series Clinching goal was scored

Fast scored on the power play from Jesperi Kotkaniemi of Pori, Finland, and Shayne Gostisbehere of Pembroke Pines, Florida at 7:09 of the extra period. Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler of Zurich, Switzerland took a delay of game penalty at 5:36 of the first overtime, which led to Carolina’s game-winner.  Siegenthaler is one of four Swiss players on the Devils. He is joined by Akira Schmid of Nesslau, captain, center and 2017 first overall pick Nico Hischier of Brig, and newly acquired right winger Timo Meier of Herisau. Hischier came to the Devils at the trade deadline from the San Jose Sharks.

Fast’s first career OT winner in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fast previously scored in overtime in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in game two of the Hurricanes’s first round series win over the New York Islanders at 5:03 of the first overtime period from Jordan Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario. Carolina won the game 4-3 on April 19.

Fast’s 2022-23 Playoff Statistics

In 11 games, Fast has five goals and three assists for eight points. He is a +5 with two penalty minutes, one power-play goal, one shorthanded goal, two game-winning goals, 23 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 10 blocked shots, 35 hits, three takeaways and six giveaways.

Who do the Hurricanes play next?

Carolina will next play either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Florida Panthers. The Panthers lead that series three games to one.

 

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
