CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Tabor bounded to the center of the locker room, joyous over the rain-soaked 9-7 victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers interim coach, who earned his first NFL win, executed some dance, consisting of a few hops and limited arm movement.

Luckily, running back Chuba Hubbard and rookie quarterback Bryce Young followed with a few coordinated moves.

During Monday’s Zoom call with reporters, Tabor was asked about his dance moves.

“Thank you,” he said, before crediting Young for orchestrating a 17-play, game-winning drive at Bank of America Stadium.

Rookie QB Bryce Young Comes Through In Clutch

Much maligned for inconsistent performances during his previous 11 starts, Young had yet to justify the huge investment in draft capital the Panthers relinquished for the opportunity to possess last April’s top overall draft pick.

Under constant pressure from an injury-plagued offensive line, Young entered Sunday with only two touchdown passes and five interceptions during his previous six starts.

But on the final drive Sunday, against the wind and into the rain, Young completed all five attempts, engineering a 90-play drive, which was capped by Eddy Pineiro’s walk-off 23-yard field goal.

The Panthers still have not scored an offensive touchdown in nine quarters, but at least there’s a crooked number in their win column.

“Think about that drive he put together,” Tabor said during his press-game press conference. I thought he took another great step.

“I thought that he threw the ball well for what the conditions were.”

Panthers’ WRs Come Through On Final Drive

On a third-and-three play with 4:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, Young completed one of his most significant passes of the season. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner hit rookie Jonathan Mingo on a 20-yard downfield pass.

He also hit DJ Chark Jr. on an 18-yard sideline route and the wide receiver acrobatically made the catch with 3:19 remaining. The connection placed the Panthers on the Falcons’ 25-yard line, within striking distance.

The long-distance drive was sparked on the second play from the Panthers’ own 6-yard line when Young hit tight end Tommy Tremble on a 19-yard pass.

“Where else would you rather be?” Young said after being asked of his pre-series mindset. “Opportunity to go down and win the game. For me, there’s no other group I’d rather do it with. We all have faith in each other. We all believe in each other. It was just a great opportunity.”

Young completed 18 of his 24 throws for 167 yards and a 93.6 passer rating against the NFC South-rival Falcons (6-8), who were knocked out of a tie for first place.

“Ah, it feels great. It feels great,” Young said after he clinched his second career fourth-quarter comeback. “These (press conferences) are a lot more enjoyable after wins. Feel great.”