The Carolina Panthers made NFL history Monday.

And BJ Wilson, a Div. II offensive tackle, couldn’t hide his emotions standing among a crowd of people at Charlotte Douglass International Airport. Upon learning of his finalized free-agent deal with the Panthers, Wilson told Muddy River Sports, “I have a smile creeping up my face.”

He has a right to be happy.

The 6-foot-6, 337-pounder became the first player in Quincy University history to join an NFL franchise.

Quincy University Hawks Football Standout BJ Wilson Set To Sign A Free Agent Contract With The Carolina Panthers On Monday

Gary Bass: ‘One Of The Best Young Men I’ve Been Around’

An unheralded recruit, Wilson joined Quincy’s program as a 240-pound tight end. He went to work in the weight room and the kitchen. By the time he took the field as an offensive tackle during his redshirt sophomore season, Wilson weighed 315 pounds.

As a senior, NFL scouts made their way to investigate the Great Lakes Valley Conference standout. At the end of last season, an Achilles tendon injury forced him out of the starting lineup for the first time in his Hawks career.

An invite to the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl, Wilson was unable to participate. Injury concerns could have played a role in NFL teams bypassing Wilson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quincy coach Gary Bass was confident Wilson would eventually secure an NFL opportunity.

“Yes, he’s 6-foot-6 plus, 320 pounds and those guys don’t grow on trees,” Bass told WGEM. “He’s also one of the best young men I’ve been around. His character, his integrity, his work ethic, his mental toughness.

“It’s going to be hard to replace a young man like that.”

Quincy University Hawks Offensive Tackle BJ Wilson Set To Be Examined Next Week By Carolina Panthers Medical Personnel

BJ Wilson: ‘That Was Amazing’

A first-team All-GLVC offensive lineman last season and a second-teamer as a redshirt junior, Wilson started a program-record 45 games for the Hawks. He did not participate in the Panthers’ rookie minicamp last weekend, but he was at Bank of America Stadium getting checked out by the Panthers’ medical staff.

“They knew I had the injury and knew it was something that we could work past,” Wilson said.

The rebuilding Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall and bolstered their offensive line by drafting N.C. State guard Chandler Zavala in the fourth round.

In Charlotte on Friday, Wilson met with several members of the Panthers’ staff, including general manager Scott Fitterer and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. During his full medical checkup, Wilson had his leg X-rayed.

Satisfied with the medical reports, Wilson was at the airport last Friday when he received a call from the Panthers, offering him a chance to sign a contract Monday.

“I was headed back home when I got that call,” Wilson said. “Again, that was amazing.”