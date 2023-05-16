NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers Sign Massive OL BJ Wilson, First Player From Div. II Quincy To Join NFL Franchise

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
carolina panthers OL during rookie minicamp (1)

The Carolina Panthers made NFL history Monday. 

And BJ Wilson, a Div. II offensive tackle, couldn’t hide his emotions standing among a crowd of people at Charlotte Douglass International Airport. Upon learning of his finalized free-agent deal with the Panthers, Wilson told Muddy River Sports, “I have a smile creeping up my face.” 

He has a right to be happy.  

The 6-foot-6, 337-pounder became the first player in Quincy University history to join an NFL franchise.

 

Gary Bass: ‘One Of The Best Young Men I’ve Been Around’ 

An unheralded recruit, Wilson joined Quincy’s program as a 240-pound tight end. He went to work in the weight room and the kitchen. By the time he took the field as an offensive tackle during his redshirt sophomore season, Wilson weighed 315 pounds. 

As a senior, NFL scouts made their way to investigate the Great Lakes Valley Conference standout. At the end of last season, an Achilles tendon injury forced him out of the starting lineup for the first time in his Hawks career.  

An invite to the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl, Wilson was unable to participate. Injury concerns could have played a role in NFL teams bypassing Wilson during the 2023 NFL Draft.  

Quincy coach Gary Bass was confident Wilson would eventually secure an NFL opportunity.  

“Yes, he’s 6-foot-6 plus, 320 pounds and those guys don’t grow on trees,” Bass told WGEM. “He’s also one of the best young men I’ve been around. His character, his integrity, his work ethic, his mental toughness. 

“It’s going to be hard to replace a young man like that.”

BJ Wilson: ‘That Was Amazing’ 

A first-team All-GLVC offensive lineman last season and a second-teamer as a redshirt junior, Wilson started a program-record 45 games for the Hawks. He did not participate in the Panthers’ rookie minicamp last weekend, but he was at Bank of America Stadium getting checked out by the Panthers’ medical staff.  

“They knew I had the injury and knew it was something that we could work past,” Wilson said. 

The rebuilding Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall and bolstered their offensive line by drafting N.C. State guard Chandler Zavala in the fourth round.  

In Charlotte on Friday, Wilson met with several members of the Panthers’ staff, including general manager Scott Fitterer and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. During his full medical checkup, Wilson had his leg X-rayed. 

Satisfied with the medical reports, Wilson was at the airport last Friday when he received a call from the Panthers, offering him a chance to sign a contract Monday. 

“I was headed back home when I got that call,” Wilson said. “Again, that was amazing.” 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB And Current Free Agent Mason Rudolph Is ‘Visiting’ Pittsburgh On Tuesday

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
The Colts Benched Matt Ryan To Save Money On His Contract
Is Free Agent QB Matt Ryan Hedging His Bets With His Latest Announcement?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons Are Winning On Social Media, Will They Also Have Success On The Field In 2023?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Za'Darius Smith
Have The Cleveland Browns Finally Struck Gold With DE Za’Darius Smith?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Earns Master’s Degree
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers open rookie minicamp (1)
Former NFL Great Steve Smith Sr. Shares Knowledge, Insight During Carolina Panthers’ Rookie Minicamp
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys
Is Micah Parsons Going To Be On The Cover Of Madden 24?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top