If you have just two quarters, you can attend an NFL game this Sunday. The Carolina Panthers’ home game versus the Atlanta Falcons has been selling tickets for as little as 45c. Yes, that’s correct, an NFL ticket is available for $0.45, the lowest ever price to attend a Carolina Panthers game.

Panthers’ Struggles Mean 45c Tickets for Fans

This striking price drop comes despite the Panthers’ high valuation of $4.1 billion by Forbes and a significant player payroll of $141 million for the 2023 season. The contrast between the team’s financial clout and the ticket pricing reflects their challenging season, with a 1-12 record positioning them poorly in the NFL’s weakest division.

While official outlets like Ticketmaster list tickets starting at $56, the secondary market tells a different story, with prices hitting rock bottom. While $0.45 was the listed price on tickets, it would likely cost more with fees and taxes. However, this small amount could make an NFL game more accessible to fans than ever before.

The team’s struggle to attract fans is evident in these plummeting prices, an unusual scenario for a team of Carolina’s stature.

Carolina’s Recently Introduced ‘Express Entry’ Feature Seems Redundant for Now

The irony of this situation is heightened by the Panthers’ introduction of an ‘express entry’ feature, aimed at managing large crowds. However, given the current demand for tickets, overcrowding seems unlikely.

The team’s performance, particularly that of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, has been underwhelming.

Young’s recent performances have left a lot to be desired and mirrors the team’s overall struggle. But fans attending the game on Sunday will get to watch the number one overall pick in action. And there is still hope in Charlotte that Young can turn out to be the franchise quarterback, but for now, the struggle is real.

This downturn in form has led to changes in the coaching staff. The Panthers now look for yet another head coach. It will be their sixth head coach (including interim coaches) since Ron Rivera was fired in 2011.

The game against the Atlanta Falcons kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.