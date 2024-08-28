Tennis News and Rumors

Caroline Dolehide and Brandon Nakashima deliver first round US Open upsets

Jeremy Freeborn
The first round of the 2024 United States Open is now complete and two Americans came through with upsets that were noteworthy as they were unseeded players who were seeded players. On the men’s side, Brandon Nakashima of San Diego, California, defeated the 15th seed, Holger Rune of Denmark, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. On the women’s side, Caroline Dolehide of Hinsdale, Illinois defeated the 11th seed and fellow American Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Rune and Collins have a notable tennis resume. Rune has won four ATP events since 2022, including the Paris Masters in 2022, where he beat world number two Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Collins reached the 2022 Australian Open final where she lost 6-3, 7-6 to Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Nakashima, who is 50th in the world, next plays Arthur Cazaux of France, the 91st ranked player, in the second round. This is their first ever meeting head-to-head.

Dolehide, who is 49th in the world, next plays 2012 French Open finalist Sara Errani of Italy. This is also their first head-t0-head meeting.

Other notable upset

Another American who came through with an impressive victory was Iva Jovic of Torrance, California. Jovic received a wildcard, and upset 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland. Heading into the final major of the year, Jovic, who is only 16 years of age, is 387th in the world, and Linette is 43rd.

Other notable results

On the women’s side, the ninth seed, Maria Sakkari of Greece, withdrew from her match against Yafan Wang of China due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the 10th seed, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Who were the other Americans to win first round matches?

On the women’s side the Americans in round two are Ashlyn Krueger of Springfield, Missouri, sixth seed Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Varvara Lepchenko of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Taylor Townsend of Chicago, Illinois, 13th seed Emma Navarro of New York City, New York, the third seed and 2023 United States Open champion Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia, Peyton Stearns of Cincinnati, Ohio, and 14th seed and 2017 United States Open finalist Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois.

On the men’s side, the other Americans in round two are Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, California, the 14th seed and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey, 16th seed Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, Florida, the 12th seed Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California, Mitchell Krueger of Dallas, 13th seed and 2023 United States Open semifinalist Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia, and the 20th seed and 2022 United States Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Tennis News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
