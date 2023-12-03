Welcome to college football chaos.

With No. 1 Georgia losing to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game, the College Football Playoff committee has a mess on its hands.

Here are some scenarios:

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State winning their respective conference crowns Saturday night, do the Crimson Tide gain SEC privilege and secure the No. 4 seed?

Will the Bulldogs, the two-time reigning national champions, survive their first loss in 728 days?

Will No. 7 Texas, which beat Alabama during a Week 2 showdown, make the jump?

How does No. 6 Ohio State fit into the mix?

Could the committee decide to shut out the SEC altogether?

Twitter fans responded to all the sights, sounds and upsets on Championship Saturday.

Beginning Friday night with Washington’s win in the PAC-12 swan song and USA Conference champion Liberty remaining unbeaten, eight FBS conferences staged championship games Saturday. None affected the college football universe more than the SEC winner …

Over the past three seasons, Georgia, which had a 29-game winning streak snapped, remains 1-2 against Alabama and 40-0 versus all other teams …

Alabama does it again!

Alabama does it again!

The champions of the SEC.

Connecting on a 43-yard, first-quarter field goal Saturday, Alabama senior placekicker Will Reichard secured his 533rd point, becoming FBS’ new all-time leading scorer …

The all time leading scorer in FBS Congrats Will Reichard

In Texas’ final game as a member of the Big 12 Conference, quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four TD passes and a career-high 452 yards passing during the No. 7 Longhorns’ 49-21 victory over No. 18 Oklahoma State before a new attendance record (84,523) at AT&T Stadium …

Quinn Ewers has set the record for the most passing yards in a Big 12 Championship game🔥 He surpasses Sam Bradford's mark of 384 yards set in 2008

Leading Texas to its first conference title since 2009, Ewers eclipsed a career milestone …

Quinn Ewers has surpassed 5,000 career passing yards 🤘

No. 2 Michigan, behind running back Blake Corum’s two TD runs, grounded No. 16 Iowa, earning a 26-0 victory in the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Should the Wolverines, who have earned three consecutive league titles, receive the No. 1 seed? …

The ball is out and @UMichFootball has it!!

No. 4 Florida State (13-0) may be unbeaten and ACC champions after disposing of No. 14 Louisville, 16-6, at Bank of America Stadium. But will the injury-riddled Seminoles pass the CFP committee’s “eye test” and maintain their top-four standing? Or do they get leapfrogged by Texas or Georgia? …

Shyheim Brown really just leapfrogged Jared Verse after Verse got the sack!!! 🤣🤣🤣

The Seminoles felt at home in Charlotte, N.C. …

Underdog Miami (Ohio) earned a 23-14 victory over No. 23 Toledo at Ford Field in Detroit. The defending champion Rockets failed in its bid to repeat as MAC champions for the first time since 1969-71 …

🏈 MAC champions 🏈 10-2 with only losses to Miami FL and Toledo (avenged) 🏈 2 shutouts, near 4000 Yds of offense. Miami Ohio is one of the best G5 teams in recent memory that so many slept on.

Paced by running back Taylen Green’s two TDs, Boise State jumped out to a 17-point, second-quarter advantage and cruised to a 44-20 victory over UNLV, claiming the Mountain West Championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The league title was the program’s fifth …

Following a 26-14 victory over Tulane during the American Athletic Conference championship, SMU claimed its first league title since 1984 when it was a member of the Southwest Conference. The post-game tech must have been from the ’80s, too …

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco had no time for technical difficulties today. 😂

Paced by Kimani Vidal’s record five TDs, Troy claimed consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles by downing Appalachian State, 49-23, on its home turf in Troy, Alabama. The Trojans have won eight league titles overall …

Troy RB Kimani Vidal ran for 233 yards and had 5 TD in the Sun Belt Conference Championship. He is the 1st player in FBS history to rush for 5 TD in a conference title game.

No. 3 Washington looked primed for the FBS playoffs during Friday’s 34-31 come-from-behind victory over No. 5 Oregon in the final PAC-12 Championship game …

Liberty QB Kaidon Saller accounted for 484 total yards (319 passing and 165 rushing) and three TDs as No. 24 Liberty (13-0) topped New Mexico State, 49-35, in the USA Conference Championship game Friday. Did the Flames show enough to earn New Year’s Six bowl invitation? …