Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Facing Late Fitness Test Vs Chiefs

JC Jackson
After Chargers CB J.C. Jackson’s ankle operation cost him the chance to play in Week 1, he may have to miss Week 2, too. 

Jackson is considered to be a game-time decision for tonights Thursday Night Football, where the Chargers take on the Chiefs. Jackson who is officially listed as questionable for the game will work out prior to the game commencing, where the decision on whether he plays or not will be made.

The $82.5 million man underwent surgery on August 23 to address an issue with his ankle, and since has been making a recovery. The timetable for Jackson’s return was set between two and four weeks. However, due to the short turnaround between a Week 1 Sunday game and a Week 2 Thursday game, this narrowed down the decision-making time for coach Brandon Stayley.

Amazon Prime Video has exclusively bought the rights to stream Thursday Night Football games. The Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs play in KC with the game kicking off at 7:15 pm tonight. With the $1.2 billion-pear-year agreement, Amazon has locked up the exclusive rights, when games have been shown on FOX affiliates in recent years.

Both sides got off to perfect starts with wins in Week 1, so they’ll be looking to keep up the good form.

 

 

