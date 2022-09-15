Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Facing Late Fitness Test Vs Chiefs

After Chargers CB J.C. Jackson’s ankle operation cost him the chance to play in Week 1, he may have to miss Week 2, too.

Jackson is considered to be a game-time decision for tonights Thursday Night Football, where the Chargers take on the Chiefs. Jackson who is officially listed as questionable for the game will work out prior to the game commencing, where the decision on whether he plays or not will be made.

#Chargers CB J.C. Jackson is considered a game-time decision tonight against the #Chiefs, per source. The plan is to work out Jackson — who had ankle surgery Aug. 23 — before the game and make a final call. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2022

The $82.5 million man underwent surgery on August 23 to address an issue with his ankle, and since has been making a recovery. The timetable for Jackson’s return was set between two and four weeks. However, due to the short turnaround between a Week 1 Sunday game and a Week 2 Thursday game, this narrowed down the decision-making time for coach Brandon Stayley.

Amazon Prime Video has exclusively bought the rights to stream Thursday Night Football games. The Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs play in KC with the game kicking off at 7:15 pm tonight. With the $1.2 billion-pear-year agreement, Amazon has locked up the exclusive rights, when games have been shown on FOX affiliates in recent years.

We're 👏 up 👏 next The @Chiefs take on the @Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 7 PM ET, only on @PrimeVideo #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/zTP7R1H5b5 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 13, 2022

Both sides got off to perfect starts with wins in Week 1, so they’ll be looking to keep up the good form.