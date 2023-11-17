NFL News and Rumors

Charissa Thompson’s Candid Comments About Making Up Sideline Reports Spark Controversy

Wendi Oliveros
Charissa Thompson

In a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Charissa Thompson made a candid admission that created a lot of controversy.

Thompson said:

“I’ve said this before. I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again. I would make up the report sometimes, because A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime, or it was too late and I didn’t want to screw up the report. So I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up.’”

She went on to say that her made-up report was very generic, and no head coach would argue with the analysis she attributed to her nonexistent discussion with him.

“Because first of all, no coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves. We need to be better on third down. We need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field.’ They’re not gonna correct me on that. So I’m like, it’s fine, I’ll just make up the report.”

Upset With Thompson’s Admission

1. Tracy Wolfson, CBS Sports

Charissa Thompson's Candid Comments About Making Up Sideline Reports Spark Controversy
“This is absolutely not ok, not the norm and upsetting on so many levels. I take my job very seriously, I hold myself accountable for all I say, I build trust with coaches and never make something up. I know my fellow reporters do the same.”
2. Glen Macnow, WIP Radio Philadelphia
Charissa Thompson's Candid Comments About Making Up Sideline Reports Spark Controversy
Philadelphia Eagles radio reporter Glen Macnow agrees.

No Big Deal Says One Fan

One fan believes the controversy is much ado about nothing.

WV Witness said:

“Nobody cares what sidelines reporters say.”

A Refreshing Take From A College Student/Aspiring Reporter

Aspiring sports reporter Destiny Sanchez, a Penn State University student, discussed the ethical implications and offered alternatives to how Thompson could have handled those situations.

Thompson appeared at her usual post on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football pregame program and did not address the situation.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

