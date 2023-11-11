Charlie Coyle notches first career NHL hat trick

Charlie Coyle of East Weymouth, Massachusetts recorded his first National Hockey League regular season hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Bruins win over the New York Islanders at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

How did Coyle get the hat trick?

Coyle scored the only goal of the second period as he scored from Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czech Republic and David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic at 6:06 on the power-play of the middle frame. At the time, the Bruins went up 2-1. Coyle then scored a key insurance goal at 9:26 of the third period from James Van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey and Trent Frederic of St. Louis, Missouri to put the Bruins up 4-2. Then with one minute and 21 seconds left in the third period, Coyle scored from Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Pastrnak to close out the scoring into an empty net.

Second time with four points in a game

Coyle tied a career high for most points in a game as he also had one goal and three assists for four points while with the Minnesota Wild on December 23, 2016 in a 7-4 Wild win over the New York Rangers. On Thursday, he also had an assist on a goal by Frederic to open the scoring at 14:05 of the first period.

Coyle’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Coyle has five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 13 games. He has 22 shots on goal, is a +4 with 12 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 123 faceoff wins, 11 blocked shots, 14 hits, four takeaways, and three giveaways.

Bruins best in the NHL

After 13 games this season, the Bruins have the best record in the entire National Hockey League. They have a record of 11 wins, one regulation loss, and one loss in extra time for 23 points. The Bruins have outscored their opponent 44 to 25.