After Viktor Hovland’s runaway win in the Tour Championship on Sunday, some fans were complaining about the format of the PGA Tour season finale. The format awards players who have played well throughout the season strokes over their competitors. For example, the number one ranked player starts at -10, the second-ranked player at -8, the third ranked player at -7, and this continues with groups of players until players ranked 26th-30th start at level par. With fans unhappy with this format, we asked ChatGPT if it could solve the PGA Tour’s Championship problem.

The PGA Tour Championship has always held a special allure for golf fans, players, and pundits alike. As the zenith of the golfing calendar, it’s where the season’s narratives culminate, and champions are forged.

But after Viktor Hovland’s dominant performance last Sunday, chatter around the Championship’s format has been louder than ever. Can the age-old structures of golf be tweaked without losing the sport’s essence?

As modern problems demand modern solutions, we turned to one of the latest marvels in the world of artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, to reimagine the Tour Championship. Here’s what the AI brought to the tee.

Idea 1: Head-to-Head Knockout Championship (HHKC)

Concept: A bracket-style event that takes place over multiple weeks with semi-finals and finals on same weekend.

How It Works:

Top 64 players in the rankings qualify. Bracket-style matchups, with each “match” being 18 holes. Each round of matches takes place in a different location. Higher ranked player gets the choice of the teeing ground on every hole for a strategic advantage

Pros : Match play is a fan favorite and offers a change from the typical stroke play format. Upsets can occur, creating drama and storylines. The seeding and teeing advantage can provide slight benefits to higher-ranked players.

Cons : A great season could be undone by one bad match. Risk of top players being knocked out early.



Fan Approval:

Pros : The bracket-style play introduces an exciting “win or go home” element that keeps fans on the edge of their seats. Anticipation and speculation around potential matchups in later rounds can keep fan interest high throughout the weeks. The ability for the higher-ranked player to choose the teeing ground introduces a new tactical layer to the game, making for great viewing and discussions.

: Cons : Some fans may be disappointed if their favorite players get knocked out early, potentially diminishing interest in subsequent rounds. Traditionalists might prefer the accumulated drama of a four-day stroke play event over the sudden-death nature of match play.

:

Edge for Top-Performing Players:

The ability for higher-ranked players to choose their teeing ground on every hole offers them a notable advantage. Depending on the hole’s layout and their strengths, they can pick positions that favor them or challenge their opponents.

The seeding system inherently gives top players an initial advantage, as they’d typically face lower-ranked opponents in the early rounds. However, the volatile nature of match play means they still need to maintain peak performance to progress.

While there’s a clear advantage, the unpredictability of match play ensures that it’s never a guaranteed path to victory, striking a balance between rewarding seasonal performance and keeping the tournament’s outcome uncertain.

Idea 2: PGA Tour Swap Shot Showdown (PTSSS)

Concept : A strategic strokeplay format that introduces an element of direct competition between players by allowing them to swap shots, impacting both their scores simultaneously.

: A strategic strokeplay format that introduces an element of direct competition between players by allowing them to swap shots, impacting both their scores simultaneously. How It Works : Qualification : Top 30 players based on the season’s rankings qualify for the showdown. Pairings : Players are paired based on rankings: #1 with #30, #2 with #29, continuing until #15 with #16. Swap Shot Allocation : For pairings from #1 vs #30 to #7 vs #24, each higher-ranked player gets three swap shots per round. For pairings #8 vs #23 to #14 vs #17, each higher-ranked player gets two swap shots per round. The #15 vs #16 pairing is closest in terms of ranking, so the advantage is reduced: #15 gets just one swap shot. Playing the Swap : At any point during the round, the player with the swap shot right can choose to swap their ball’s position with their opponent’s, after both have played their respective strokes. This strategy can be used offensively (e.g., if the lower-ranked player hits an exceptional shot) or defensively (e.g., if the higher-ranked player has a particularly bad shot). However, once a swap is used, it can’t be undone for that particular stroke, making timing and strategy crucial. Winner Determination : After 72 holes (4 rounds), the player with the lowest cumulative score is declared the winner. In case of ties, a traditional sudden-death playoff can be used.

Pros : Introduces a fresh strategic element to traditional stroke play. Engages fans with potential drama each time a swap shot is available or played. Provides a unique advantage to higher-ranked players, rewarding their performance throughout the season.

Cons : Some might feel the swap shot element introduces too much direct competition in what’s traditionally an individual sport.



Fan Approval:

Pros : The swap shot mechanism creates opportunities for dramatic moments within each round, as fans speculate on when a player might use it. Seeing a higher-ranked player forced into tough decisions can provide additional layers of intrigue and tension. This format is engaging and unpredictable, making it less likely for fans to anticipate outcomes.

: Cons : Traditionalists and purists may feel it’s too far from golf’s core spirit, where individual performance is paramount. Some fans might find the constant strategic element distracting or feel it adds unnecessary complexity.

:

Edge for Top-Performing Players:

Built-In Advantage : Higher-ranked players receive a distinct advantage through the swap shot mechanism, a direct reward for their seasonal performance.

: Higher-ranked players receive a distinct advantage through the swap shot mechanism, a direct reward for their seasonal performance. Strategic Play : The advantage isn’t just a given – its value is deeply tied to the strategy. For example, a top player might squander their advantage by using swap shots at inopportune moments.

: The advantage isn’t just a given – its value is deeply tied to the strategy. For example, a top player might squander their advantage by using swap shots at inopportune moments. Psychological Warfare : The mere presence of swap shots can play mind games with opponents, making them rethink shots or strategies. This can be a boon for higher-ranked players even if they don’t use their swaps.

: The mere presence of swap shots can play mind games with opponents, making them rethink shots or strategies. This can be a boon for higher-ranked players even if they don’t use their swaps. Safety Net: For higher-ranked players, swap shots can act as a buffer against occasional bad shots or errors, allowing them some leeway.

Idea 3: PGA Tour Championship: Strategic Skip Showdown (PTCSS)

Concept : The culmination of the PGA Tour season, the Championship brings together the top players for a contest where past performance provides a unique advantage. Players earn “skips” based on their seasonal rank, allowing them to bypass specific holes. However, they cannot deploy this advantage during the tournament’s crucial final stages.

: The culmination of the PGA Tour season, the Championship brings together the top players for a contest where past performance provides a unique advantage. Players earn “skips” based on their seasonal rank, allowing them to bypass specific holes. However, they cannot deploy this advantage during the tournament’s crucial final stages. How It Works : Qualification :



Top 40 players based on the season’s rankings qualify for the Championship. This ensures a balance between inclusivity of top talent and exclusivity to maintain the event’s prestige.



Strategic Skips Allocation : Rank 1: 5 skips for the tournament Rank 2-5: 4 skips Rank 6-10: 3 skips Rank 11-20: 2 skips Rank 21-30: 1 skip Rank 31-40: 0 skips



Skip Mechanism : A player can opt to skip a hole before teeing off on it. The skipped hole is automatically scored as a par. Skips cannot be used on the back nine during the final (Sunday) round to maintain the drama and purity of the tournament climax.

:

Pros : Offers a fresh strategic angle, compelling players to decide when to use their skips. Rewards players for their performance throughout the season. Keeps the traditional golf structure while introducing a new dynamic.

Cons : Traditionalists might not appreciate the introduction of the skip concept. Potential controversy over the distribution and number of skips, especially among closely ranked players.



Fan Approval:

Pros : Anticipation around the skip strategy can lead to exciting discussions and debates among fans. It offers a unique spectacle where leading players might skip a hole they’re historically poor at, adding an extra layer of strategy.

: Cons : The purist fan base might feel it deviates too much from golf’s core essence. If a player wins primarily due to their skips, it might be seen as a less “authentic” victory by some fans.

:

Edge for Top-Performing Players:

The skip mechanism gives the season’s top performers a clear advantage. The tiered allocation means that the very best get a slightly more pronounced advantage.

The restriction on using skips in the final back nine ensures that the tournament’s conclusion is a straightforward golfing contest, preserving the integrity of the Championship.

TSD Commentary

“It’s fascinating to see an AI delve into the complexities of our sport and come up with such innovative solution,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “The matchplay idea is a reminder of the raw thrills of head-to-head competition, reminiscent of the Ryder Cup’s drama.

“The other concepts are also undeniably audacious, introducing layers of strategy previously unimagined in traditional formats. As for the Swap Shot and Skip mechanics, they could either be a stroke of genius or a trap in waiting, depending on whom you ask.

“I’m particularly intrigued by the emphasis on rewarding consistent season-long performances while ensuring the Championship remains fiercely competitive. Golf has always been a delicate balance between honoring tradition and embracing innovation.

“While these ideas might raise some traditionalist eyebrows, they’re a fun look at what would be an interesting future for the sport.”

