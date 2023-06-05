In an era of technological advancement and machine learning, predictive analysis has found its way into the fascinating world of horse racing. With that in mind, OpenAI’s impressive language model, ChatGPT, ventures into the realm of the “Sport of Kings” by offering a simulated account of the Belmont Stakes 2023. ChatGPT, trained on an extensive database of literature, sporting events, and a broad understanding of horse racing’s complexities, uses its algorithmic prowess to simulate the possible outcomes of the race. Here are ChatGPT’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes, often referred to as the “Test of the Champion,” stands as the ultimate challenge for the most promising 3-year-old Thoroughbreds. Its mile and a half distance, longer than both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, truly tests the mettle of these magnificent equine athletes.

ChatGPT, making use of its remarkable predictive capabilities, provides an insight into how the race might unfold, considering each contender’s form, trainers, jockeys, and recent performances.

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 6:50 PM

6:50 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +225| Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400

TSD is back at it, we’re going back to the ChatGPT well one more time. This time, we fed ChatGPT with the horses, trainers, jockeys, recent results, and speed figures of the runners for the 2023 Belmont Stakes. We stopped short of feeding it the odds, because it tends to lead to biased results. Then we asked it to simulate the race and provide the commentary along with the key moments in the race. Below are ChatGPT’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Remember, while ChatGPT’s simulated account of the race is data-driven, the unpredictability and excitement of horse racing always leaves room for surprise. Regardless, let’s dive into ChatGPT’s analysis of the 2023 Belmont Stakes and explore the narrative it creates around this historic event.

And They’re Off!

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the electrifying 2023 Belmont Stakes! A field of magnificent horses and jockeys are chomping at the bit, ready to demonstrate their raw speed, stamina, and strategic racing prowess. This event could be the making of legends, and the anticipation is nothing short of palpable.

They’re under starter’s orders… and they’re off!

From the get-go, ‘Forte’, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr, springs out like a rocket, seizing the early advantage. It’s a promising start for the Florida Derby victor. However, ‘Angel of Empire’ with Flavien Prat on the reins breaks poorly, leaving them in a tough position to gain ground. ‘National Treasure’, our Preakness champion, ridden by John Velazquez, takes a careful approach, slotting into the midfield pack, conserving energy for the race ahead.

As we approach the halfway point, ‘Forte’ maintains the lead, showcasing the same front-running dominance as his Florida Derby victory. But ‘National Treasure’ and ‘Arcangelo’, under the guidance of Javier Castellano, aren’t letting him out of their sight, biding their time and calculating the perfect moment to strike. ‘Red Route One’, guided by Joel Rosario, has made up considerable ground, nestling right in the mix, while ‘Hit Show’ and Manny Franco are still in contention.

Down the Home Stretch

Rounding the last corner, ‘Forte’ is still dictating the pace, but ‘National Treasure’ suddenly sweeps past ‘Arcangelo’, showcasing the trademark late burst of speed that won him the Preakness. ‘Hit Show’, meanwhile, seems to be struggling to keep up with the torrid pace, falling behind.

Down the stretch they thunder, a display of sheer equine power and skill. ‘Forte’, despite his long layoff, is holding strong, but ‘National Treasure’ is breathing down his neck, looking like a potential winner. ‘Arcangelo’ is also fighting valiantly, maintaining his position and refusing to go down without a fight.

And there they go across the finish line! It’s a hair-raising photo finish! But it appears ‘National Treasure’ has done it! In a thrilling display of grit and determination, the Preakness champion has nosed ahead to seize the victory at the Belmont Stakes! ‘Forte’ comes in a very close second after a gallant performance, with ‘Arcangelo’ rounding off the top three.

So there we have it, ladies and gentlemen, the 1-2-3 of the 2023 Belmont Stakes: ‘National Treasure’, ‘Forte’, and ‘Arcangelo’! This will be a race that will be remembered for its nail-biting finish and the stunning performance from these outstanding horses and their jockeys. Until next year, this is your commentator, signing off from an unforgettable Belmont Stakes.

Key Moments

‘Forte’, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., made a strong break from the gate, seizing the early advantage.

‘Angel of Empire’ under Flavien Prat broke poorly, putting them behind early in the race.

‘National Treasure’, the Preakness champion with John Velazquez, started conservatively, positioning himself in the midfield pack.

At the halfway point, ‘Forte’ was leading with ‘National Treasure’ and ‘Arcangelo’ under Javier Castellano tailing closely.

‘Red Route One’ under Joel Rosario and ‘Hit Show’ with Manny Franco were making steady progress within the field.

Rounding the last corner, ‘Forte’ held the lead, but ‘National Treasure’ swiftly passed ‘Arcangelo’ showcasing a burst of speed.

‘Hit Show’ started to struggle to keep up with the pace, gradually falling behind.

Down the final stretch, ‘Forte’ still held strong but ‘National Treasure’ displayed impressive speed and power, appearing like the potential winner. ‘Arcangelo’ maintained his position within the top three.

A thrilling photo finish saw ‘National Treasure’ nudge ahead to claim victory in the Belmont Stakes. ‘Forte’ took a close second, and ‘Arcangelo’ completed the top three.

ChatGPT’s Belmont Stakes Result

1. National Treasure +600 Jockey: John Velazquez Trainer: Bob Baffert

2. Forte +225 Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. Trainer: Todd Pletcher

3. Arcangelo +600 Jockey: Javier Castellano Trainer: Jena Antonucci



TSD Commentary

ChatGPT predicts that John Velazquez will guide National Treasure to a Belmont Stakes victory. This would follow up its epic victory at the Preakness Stakes, where it robbed Mage of the dream of the Triple Crown.

With pre-race odds of +600, the Preakness winner can feel a little disrespected, but the Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure shows that it was no fluke and beats a strong field on its way to another victory.

Forte, the Kentucky Derby favorite, before he was scratched finishes a close second in a thriller of a race with Arcangelo in third.

If the real race is as thrilling as ChatGPT’s version, we are all in for a treat on Saturday evening.

