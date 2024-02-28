NFL News and Rumors

Chiefs Prepared To Tag L’Jarius Sneed: Will They Trade Star DB?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38)

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to use the franchise tag on defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday. Will the Chiefs sign Sneed to a long-term deal or trade him?

Kansas City Chiefs Willing To Tag L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs will attempt to sign Sneed to a long-term deal. However, the team is willing to listen to trade offers if a contract extension is not reached.

With a trade on the table, the Chiefs have permitted Sneed to talk with other teams about a contract. Sneed has agreed to this plan.

The Chiefs will still work to sign Sneed, but Fowler’s report “stressed that a trade is very much on the table.” If the Chiefs tag Sneed, it will be with the nonexclusive franchise tag worth $19 million for the 2024 season.

Sneed is arguably coming off his best year as a pro. Sneed did not allow a touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage all regular season, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Chiefs GM Looking To Sign Multiple Cornerstone Players

Sneed is not the only free agent from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning roster they’d like to sign.

Star defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to be a free agent. Sneed is a terrific player, but Jones remains the most important defensive player on the Chiefs.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that the organization is looking to sign Jones and Sneed and would be willing to tag one of them if a long-term deal is not reached by the start of free agency on March 13.

With Sneed tagged, Jones will hit the open market if a contract extension is not reached.

Topics  
Chiefs NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Will The Raiders Trade WR Davante Adams?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
NFL RB Franchise Tag Updates: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 26 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Cam Newton
VIDEO: Former NFL QB Cam Newton Involved in Brawl at Youth Football Camp
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 26 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Justin Fields Next Team Odds: Falcons, Raiders In The Mix
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Eli Manning as Chad Powers
Glen Powell To Star In TV Series About Eli Manning’s Chad Powers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
NFL Salary Cap Jumps To Historic Number For 2024 Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2024
NFL News and Rumors
caleb williams heisman pose
Grading NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 Mock Draft
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top