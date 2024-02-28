Chiefs Prepared To Tag L’Jarius Sneed: Will They Trade Star DB?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to use the franchise tag on defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday. Will the Chiefs sign Sneed to a long-term deal or trade him?

Kansas City Chiefs Willing To Tag L’Jarius Sneed

#Chiefs have informed L’Jarius Sneed they are prepared to use the franchise tag and are open to consummate a trade off it if no long-term deal is reached, per source. Sneed is agreeable to the scenario, giving him chance to talk with other teams while K.C. remains in play pic.twitter.com/JayTzcAW0Y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2024

The Chiefs will attempt to sign Sneed to a long-term deal. However, the team is willing to listen to trade offers if a contract extension is not reached.

With a trade on the table, the Chiefs have permitted Sneed to talk with other teams about a contract. Sneed has agreed to this plan.

The Chiefs will still work to sign Sneed, but Fowler’s report “stressed that a trade is very much on the table.” If the Chiefs tag Sneed, it will be with the nonexclusive franchise tag worth $19 million for the 2024 season.

Sneed is arguably coming off his best year as a pro. Sneed did not allow a touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage all regular season, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Chiefs GM Looking To Sign Multiple Cornerstone Players

#Chiefs GM Brett Veach talks about using the franchise tag to help the team this offseason and says he wants to get a deal done with both Jones and Sneed. pic.twitter.com/LLSYWUzkak — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) February 27, 2024

Sneed is not the only free agent from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning roster they’d like to sign.

Star defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to be a free agent. Sneed is a terrific player, but Jones remains the most important defensive player on the Chiefs.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that the organization is looking to sign Jones and Sneed and would be willing to tag one of them if a long-term deal is not reached by the start of free agency on March 13.

With Sneed tagged, Jones will hit the open market if a contract extension is not reached.