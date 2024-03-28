The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to contract terms with Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday night.

Chiefs Signing Rugby Star Louis Rees-Zammit

Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit will be signing with the #Chiefs on Friday, per sources. After working out and impressing Kansas City’s staff earlier this week, they have agreed on terms. I’m told Rees-Zammit will be playing RB/WR. pic.twitter.com/o6ftzwhC6F — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 27, 2024

Rees-Zammit announced his intention to play in the NFL back in January. The 23-year-old participated in the NFL’s International Player Pathway pro day last week. The speedster ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. Because of his speed, the Chiefs are considering playing Rees-Zammit at running back and wide receiver.

Rees-Zammit played winger for the British and Irish Lions.

However, the new kickoff rules could provide an opportunity for Rees-Zammit to find his way onto the field as a returner. With the introduction of the set-up zone and landing area, kickoff returns are expected to increase in 2024.

Benefits Of Signing An International Player

Louis Rees-Zammit, representing the IPP Program, begins his series of team visits following his Pro Day. First up are the @Browns & @nyjets, with more in the upcoming days as he aims to secure his first NFL contract 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EIYypphvcM — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 22, 2024

Teams are incentivized with benefits to sign international players.

Per ESPN, the practice squad now includes a 17th roster spot for an international player. Teams can also promote international players from the practice squad to the active roster three times throughout the season. This will increase their chances of playing in games.

Additionally, teams receive one training camp roster exemption for an international player.