Sunday Night Football heads to Lambeau Field in Week 13 as the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) take on the Green Bay Packers (5-6). Find out how to watch Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

After losing to the Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs bounced back against the Raiders 31-17. The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Packers have won three of their last four games, with their last victory coming against the Lions on Thanksgiving by a score of 29-22.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 13: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Sights set on Lambeau for Chiefs Kingdom this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/M1IrYkKjU3 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 1, 2023

🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Packers

📅 Date : Sunday – Dec. 3, 2023

: Sunday – Dec. 3, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Packers With A Free Live Stream

The game between the Chiefs and Packers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the broadcast.

Football Night in America starts the night at 7 p.m. ET. The pregame show will recap all the games from earlier in the day and preview the Sunday night matchup.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will simulcast the Chiefs vs. Packers. Pecoack costs $6/month for the ad-supported tier or $12/month for the ad-free tier.

For cord-cutters, streaming television services provide alternatives to cable that are cheaper. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the best streaming TV services, offering free trials to new customers.

To receive a free live stream of the game, place a bet on BetOnline. The online sportsbook will supply a free live stream of the Chiefs vs. Packers once a bet is placed.

New customers can get a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Chiefs vs. Packers Through BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the Chiefs vs. Packers Stream Chiefs vs. Packers for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Packers

The Chiefs will be a road favorite on Sunday night. At BetOnline, the Chiefs are a 5.5-point favorite.

Mahomes is the master of the night game, going 34-10 SU in primetime games.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.