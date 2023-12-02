NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Sunday Night Football heads to Lambeau Field in Week 13 as the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) take on the Green Bay Packers (5-6). Find out how to watch Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream. 

After losing to the Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs bounced back against the Raiders 31-17. The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Packers have won three of their last four games, with their last victory coming against the Lions on Thanksgiving by a score of 29-22.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 13: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Packers
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Dec. 3, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location:  Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Packers With A Free Live Stream

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) smiles as he runs off the field with wide receiver Christian Watson (9) after the two connected on a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the thrid quarter during their football game Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The game between the Chiefs and Packers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the broadcast.

Football Night in America starts the night at 7 p.m. ET. The pregame show will recap all the games from earlier in the day and preview the Sunday night matchup.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will simulcast the Chiefs vs. Packers. Pecoack costs $6/month for the ad-supported tier or $12/month for the ad-free tier.

For cord-cutters, streaming television services provide alternatives to cable that are cheaper. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the best streaming TV services, offering free trials to new customers.

To receive a free live stream of the game, place a bet on BetOnline. The online sportsbook will supply a free live stream of the Chiefs vs. Packers once a bet is placed.

New customers can get a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Chiefs vs. Packers Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Chiefs vs. Packers
  5. Stream Chiefs vs. Packers for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Packers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany, ; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs will be a road favorite on Sunday night. At BetOnline, the Chiefs are a 5.5-point favorite.

Mahomes is the master of the night game, going 34-10 SU in primetime games.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline -245 +205 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -5.5 (-115) +5.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-113) Under 42.5 (-107) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Week 13 Must-See Game: San Francisco 49ers Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
NFL Week 13 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 13 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Titans running back Derrick Henry
NFL Week 13 Same Game Parlay: +425 SGP Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Browns QB Joe Flacco to Start on Sunday vs. Rams
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
Panthers Notebook: Reinstated Play-Caller Thomas Brown Riding High Road Regarding Axed Frank Reich, Awaiting Reinforcements For Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans
Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth
NFL Week 13 Player Props: Pat Freiermuth Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
More News
Arrow to top