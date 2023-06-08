Horse Racing

Chris Fallica Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Tapit Trice Or Hit Show Will Win

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
3 min read
Chris Fallica

Chris “The Bear” Fallica’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Chris Fallica’s Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but Preakness winner National Treasure can secure two of the three legs with a win at the Belmont.

Here are Fallica’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Chris Fallica of FOX Sports Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Forte (+220), the horse famously scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby, finds himself the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Fallica of FOX Sports is fading Forte in head-to-head and exchange wagers. The two horses that Fallica likes are Tapit Trice (+400) and Hit Show (+1000).

Tapit Trice (+400)

Tapit Trice was sired by Tapit, a horse that has produced four Belmont winners —  Essential Quality, Tonalist, Creator, and Tapwrit. Tapit Trice is one of two Todd Pletcher horses in the field, the other being Forte. Despite a seventh-place finish at the Kentucky Derby, Fallica believes Tapit Trice is in great shape and primed to have a good trip.

“Of the two Todd Pletcher runners, I prefer Tapit Trice to Forte as I have fewer doubts about his racing shape. He should be grinding away at the leaders and has a great chance of winning this race,” Fallica said. “If you’re looking to make a bet on one horse to win, Tapit Trice would be the wager for you, as indicated in my betting card.”

Bet on Tapit Trice (+400)

Hit Show (+1000)

Running out of Gate No. 7 is Hit Show, Fallica’s second pick to win the Belmont Stakes. Despite a poor trip, Hit Show finished fifth at the Kentucky Derby. Fallica notes that Hit Show continues to get faster in each race, and his stalking running style suits him well on this track.

“The running style best suited to win this race will be just a nice forwardly placed or mid-pack trip, so you are never out of touch with the leaders,” Fallica said. “Either Hit Show or Tapit Trice will be your winner. If you want to place a Win-Place wager, look no further.”

Bet on Hit Show (+1000)

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.

More News
