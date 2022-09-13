Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Chris Godwin, is facing another spell off the field after picking up an injury.

Godwin picked up a hamstring strain during the Buccaneers 19-3 victory against the Cowboys, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Despite early concern, Godwin isn’t expected to be out for an extended period of time.

Godwin is coming off a torn ACL suffered at the back end of last season.

Bucs fans will take comfort from Pelissero stating that the restructured knee came out clean. Which suggest Godwin will only be out for a few weeks. But given that he’s freshly back from a severe injury, the Bucs could take a more cautious approach with Godwin.

Tampa playing Chris Godwin last night was malpractice. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) September 12, 2022

When discussing the injury suffered by Godwin, head coach Todd Bowles said:

“I don’t think it’s as serious as we thought it was.

“But it all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heals.

“Hopefully we will have him back sooner than later.”

Godwin started the new season well, catching three passes for 35 yards in 19 plays before straining the hamstring Sunday.

The injury has come at a bad time for the Bucs, who have three games that could show early on their play-off potential. They play at New Orleans and at home against the Packers and Chiefs in the next three weeks.

Bucs fans will be awaiting more information on the injury suffered by Godwin as the week progresses.