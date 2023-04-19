NHL News and Rumors

Chris Kreider sets Rangers record with most playoff goals all-time

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks

New York Rangers left winger Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts set the Rangers franchise record for most playoff goals in franchise history with 35. He accomplished the feat on Tuesday in a 5-1 Rangers win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in the first game of the first round Eastern Conference playoff series.

How Kreider set the Record

Kreider set the record at 9:30 of the second period with a power-play goal from Adam Fox of Jericho, New York and Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia. It was was also the game-winning goal. At the time, it put the Rangers up 2-0.

First of Two Goals

Kreider actually scored two goals on Tuesday. His second goal of the game and 36th postseason goal of his career came at 11:07 of the third period on the power-play from Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York and Fox. The Rangers went up 4-0 at the time. Of Kreider’s 36 postseason goals with the Rangers, five came in the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, one came in 2013, five came in 2014, seven came in 2015, two came in 2016, three came in 2017, one came in 2020, 10 came in 2022, and two came in 2023.

Who had the previous record?

The late right winger and Hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert of Montreal, Quebec had the old record with 34 postseason goals. He accomplished the feat over 10 seasons with the Rangers from 1962 to 1975.

Dominant Rangers Performance

The Rangers must be thrilled with their game one win on Tuesday in the Eastern Conference First Round series. It was also a sensational game for Fox, who led the Rangers in points with four and tied a playoff high with four assists. He also had four helpers in a 5-3 Rangers win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Other Rangers with a multi-point game on Tuesday were Filip Chytil of Kromeriz, Czechia (one goal and one assist), and Panarin (two assists). The other Rangers goal scorers were Vladimir Tarasenko of Yaroslavl, Russia, and defenseman Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, Minnesota.

 

 

NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

