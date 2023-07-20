Christian Pulisic Signing Boosts AC Milan Jersey Sales By 266%

Recently, AC Milan signed Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, a transfer that has already had a significant impact on the team. While AC Milan paid $22 million for Pulisic, the American soccer player is also one of the most popular players on the U.S. men’s national team.

His skills are expected to help AC Milan secure victories, and his nationality and popularity are predicted to boost the club’s commercial growth in the U.S.

Since Pulisic’s signing, AC Milan has witnessed a surge in sales and social media presence, making him the first step in expanding their American fanbase.

+266% Increase in Sales Compared to Previous Day

American Buyers Represent 43% of All Sales

90% of Customized “Pulisic” match jerseys were sold in the US

Pulisic’s Jerseys Represent 45% of all Match Jersey Sold Since His Transfer

AC Milan’s Retail Stats Since Signing Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is widely recognized as one of the most popular American soccer players, with over 9 million followers across his Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram accounts. In just one week with the club, Pulisic has already made a significant impact.

AC Milan received 46 million impressions and 17 million video views on their social media platforms after announcing Pulisic’s arrival. Additionally, there was a remarkable 266% increase in sales, with American buyers accounting for 43% of all sales, up from the previous 9%.

In the U.S., approximately 90% of the “Pulisic” match jerseys were sold, and since the announcement, Pulisic’s jerseys represent 45% of all match jerseys sold.

Notably, Pulisic also experienced a personal gain in popularity, as he gained 45,000 followers on Instagram within 24 hours of signing with the club.

AC Milan’s Revenue in 2023

Before signing Pulisic, AC Milan was expected to generate more than $420 million in revenue, with a projected 40% increase from last year’s $299 million. AC Milan’s operating income is anticipated to reach around $90 million, up $11 million from the previous year.

It is evident that the club is keen on expanding its American fanbase, which presents an opportunity to enhance its franchise value on a global scale. The addition of Pulisic is just the beginning, as AC Milan has the potential to rapidly become one of the most popular soccer teams in America.

AC Milan’s Upcoming U.S. Matches

Pulisic will have the chance to play on home soil this weekend as AC Milan faces Real Madrid. In an effort to increase their popularity in the U.S., AC Milan will play several games in America.

Currently, three matches are scheduled for July 23, 27, and August 1. The first match against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl has already sold out, with nearly 100,000 fans expected to attend.

Check out AC Milan’s U.S. match dates below:

July 23 — AC Milan vs Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl

July 27 — AC Milan vs Juventus in Los Angeles

August 1 — AC Milan vs FC Barcelona in Las Vegas

Soccer Betting Guides 2023