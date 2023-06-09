Horse Racing

Christina Blacker Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Tapit Trice Made For This Race

Dan Girolamo
Christina Blacker

Christina Blacker’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Christina Blacker’s Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year. However, Preakness winner National Treasure can secure two of the three jewels of the Triple Crown with a win at the Belmont.

Here are Blacker’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes*.

  • Tapit Trice (+330)
  • Angel of Empire (+330)

*Odds via BetOnline as of 6/9.

Christina Blacker of FanDuel TV’s Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Forte (+250) remains the favorite heading into race day. Forte will be looking to prove he’s the best horse in the field after being scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby. Blacker of FanDuel TV doesn’t blame anyone who bets on Forte. However, Blacker believes Tapit Trice (+400) will be the horse to win on Saturday.

Tapit Trice (+330)

Tapit Trice is Blacker’s pick to win the Belmont Stakes. Tapit Trice was sired by Tapit, who consistently produces winners in this race. Blacker points out that four of the last eight Belmont winners — Essential Quality, Tonalist, Creator, and Tapwrit — have been sons of Tapit. With the combination of pedigree, physical makeup, and fitness, Blacker believes Tapit Trice will be difficult to beat.

“When I personally handicap the Belmont, I could’ve told you this was my Belmont horse back in February,” Blacker said about Tapit Trice. “I handicap horses that I can think run a mile and a half. I handicap horses that I think have the stride for Belmont, and Tapit Trice is that horse.”

Bet on Tapit Trice (+330)

Angel of Empire (+330)

Blacker does believe Tapit Trice is better than Angel of Empire but gives Angel of Empire a chance to win in the Belmont. Running out of Gate No. 8, Angel of Empire showed it has the speed to keep up with the top horses, as evidenced by its third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

“Angel of Empire is another one that could win it. He definitely could win it,” Blacker said. “Once he hits his best stride and once Tapit Trice hits his best stride, I think if you line the two of them up, Tapit Trice gains momentum with distance.”

Bet on Angel of Empire (+330)

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
