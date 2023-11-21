Bengals’ coach Zac Taylor is making the costliest mistakes on fourth down decisions in the NFL.

In the high-stakes arena of the NFL, the margin between victory and defeat often hinges on critical fourth down decisions. The latest data from Ben Baldwin casts a revealing light on the contrasting fourth down strategies of two prominent teams: the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers, led by their respective coaches, Zac Taylor and Kyle Shanahan.

Bengals’ Coach Zac Taylor’s Fourth Down Decisions Costliest in NFL

Zac Taylor’s approach to fourth down situations has resulted in the Bengals topping the charts for potential wins left on the field, according to data analyst, Ben Baldwin.

This over 5% win probability lost per game due to opting to kick, rather than go for it, could be the difference between a triumphant season and a disappointing one.

They are costing themselves 0.7% more in win probability per game than the second-worst team, the New England Patriots.

Taylor’s conservative or misjudged calls in these critical moments are a glaring issue that the Bengals must address if they aim to optimize their game outcomes and reflect the evolving analytical landscape of the NFL.

This could be particularly crucial with Joe Burrow now expected to miss the rest of the season, unable to bail out his team.

49ers’ Coach Kyle Shanahan’s Strategic Mastery on Fourth Downs

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the San Francisco 49ers, led by Kyle Shanahan, exhibit an impressive command over fourth down decisions.

Their conservative loss of less than 0.5% win probability per game when deciding to kick reflects a well-calibrated strategy that maximizes their chances of victory.

This not only speaks to Shanahan’s acumen in high-pressure situations but also to the 49ers’ effective use of data analytics to inform their play-calling.

Bengals’ Alarming Win Probability Loss

The Bengals’ forfeiture of more than 5% win probability each game signals a critical flaw in their fourth down game plan.

This figure, while it may seem small at a glance, compounds over the course of a season and can define the thin line between making the playoffs or watching them from home.

The ramifications of this statistic are profound, affecting not just the morale of the team but also the strategic direction they choose to pursue moving forward.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

“These numbers bring a quantitative edge to the discussion of fourth down strategies,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily.

“Coaches like Zac Taylor and Kyle Shanahan are not just making isolated game-day decisions; they are defining their teams’ overall chances of success. The analysis from Ben Baldwin unequivocally points out the need for a balance between analytics and gut instincts in modern football coaching.”