Claressa Shields Signs Multi-Year Deal with PFL

Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion, has signed a new multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to continue competing in MMA.

Shields has twice fought in MMA under the PFL banner, going 1-1, with her most recent outing against Abigail Montes in October 2021 ending in a split decision loss. Shields remains dominant in her own field, becoming the first-ever boxer to attain undisputed status in two weight classes simultaneously. She currently holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles at middleweight and light middleweight, and has previously won belts at super middleweight as well gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Shields’ Statement

“I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization, and I can’t wait to return to The PFL SmartCage,” Shields said in a press release. “My goal remains unchanged; I will be the first athlete to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously. I have a lot of work to do, but I’m ready for the challenge and look forward to putting on a show for the fans.”

PFL’s Statement

“We are thrilled to have Claressa Shields back in the PFL,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Claressa is a world-class athlete and a fierce competitor. She has already proven herself in the PFL SmartCage, and we can’t wait to see her continue to grow and evolve as an MMA fighter.”

