Cleveland Browns Announce Stadium Name Change For 2023

The Cleveland Browns‘ home stadium had been known as FirstEnergy Stadium since 2013.

Unveiling of Cleveland Browns Stadium's new name, First Energy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/dNoqlLIw — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 15, 2013

But that is no longer the case.

The partnership between the Browns and FirstEnergy Corporation, an Akron, Ohio-based electric utilities company is over effective April 13, 2023.

#Browns end their naming rights agreement with FirstEnergy and are back to Cleveland Browns Stadium — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 13, 2023

The stadium will now be called Cleveland Browns Stadium going forward.

What is old is new or vice-versa.

The stadium was previously called Cleveland Browns Stadium when it opened in 1999.

Regarding the end of the partnership, FirstEnergy’s interim president and CEO John Somerhalder said:

“Since we signed this agreement ten years ago, our priorities have shifted as the company evolved from a competitive energy supplier to a regulated utility, and as a result, our corporate initiatives must also evolve. Like the rest of northern Ohio, we remain passionate Browns fans and will cheer them on in upcoming seasons.”

Will The Browns Get A New Stadium?

Dissolving the partnership comes at an interesting time because there has been plenty of discussion about the Browns building a new stadium and perhaps making it a dome.

The current stadium was hastily built and needs repairs.

It is the 10th oldest stadium in the NFL, and the Haslam family, owners of the Browns, would like a facility that can be used more than 10 times per year for football games.

That brings us to the dome concept that divides the fan base.

Jimmy Haslam has always wanted a retraceable roof stadium. Money (obviously) and stadium sites have always been the issue. #Browns have been scouting potential stadium sites for a while now. FirstEnergy Stadium was a problem the minute they finished building it in 1999. — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) February 27, 2023

Some believe that football is meant to be played in the elements, and a dome with temperature control takes away one of the pieces of football that add to its character.

Others believe that the fans would appreciate more comfort on some of those miserable cold, rainy, and snowy game days in November, December, and January.

Conclusion

The new stadium discussion is not going to be resolved anytime in the near future.

As of now, the focus is on renovating the current stadium.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam remain 'committed to redoing' FirstEnergy Stadium and helping the City of Cleveland upgrade the downtown waterfront property 📰 » https://t.co/hubgUDNIwi pic.twitter.com/cEsrlEU8sS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 28, 2023

Browns fans prefer that the Haslams focus on getting a winning team on the field since the widely known nickname for the stadium is the “Factory of Sadness.”

If the Browns get to the Super Bowl in 2023, nobody will care what the stadium is called.