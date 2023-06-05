NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Backup QB, Joshua Dobbs, A Rocket Scientist, Takes Teammates On Fun Field Trip

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joshua Dobbs

There are very few living and breathing rocket scientists in the world, but one of them is an NFL player.

He is Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs who majored in aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee and graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.

Dobbs recently took 11 of his teammates on a field trip and taught them about his “backup” profession.

The Browns went to the NASA Glenn Research Center near the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

In attendance were quarterback Deshaun Watson, tight end Harrison Bryant, wide receivers Amari Cooper and Marquise Goodwin, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, among others.

The pictures seem to indicate that the players had a fun day, and it was a nice change of pace from OTAs.

Dobbs Is Happy To Be Back In Cleveland

Dobbs was with the Browns through much of the 2022 season but was cut when Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension.

The 28-year-old had a brief stint on the Detroit Lions practice squad before finally getting an opportunity to have his first NFL start with the Tennessee Titans in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.


Dobbs re-signed with the Browns in March and is one of four quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster.

He joins Watson, Kellen Mond, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson selected in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

With the new rule that teams can carry three quarterbacks and not have the third count as a person on the 53-man roster, it seems likely that Dobbs will not only make the team but also stay with the team throughout the season.

Dobbs is a fan favorite because of his interesting background and the fact that he advocates for alopecia awareness, a condition he has dealt with since childhood.

A testament to his likeability is how well-received he was in Cleveland after playing in Pittsburgh; as the Browns and Steelers are bitter AFC North rivals, that is not always the case.

 

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jim Donovan

Jim Donovan, The Voice Of The Cleveland Browns, Announces He Has Been Fighting Leukemia Relapse

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 1 2023
NFL News and Rumors
jimmy-garoppolo-raiders-GettyImages-1474208204
Jimmy Garoppolo Failed Physical Led to Contract Announcement Delay
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 31 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New England v Houston
Deshaun Watson Wants a Reunion with DeAndre Hopkins in Cleveland
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin
Bills’ Hamlin Officially Returns to Football Activities During OTA’s
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Antonio Freeman
Happy 51st Birthday Antonio Freeman, Green Bay Packers WR Responsible For Amazing Monday Night OT Catch in 2000
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
jeremy chinn versatile defender in new look defense (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers’ New-Look 3-4 Defense Anchored By Versatile Jeremy Chinn
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance Spotted With GM John Lynch At Charity Event For Former 49ers Owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top