There are very few living and breathing rocket scientists in the world, but one of them is an NFL player.

He is Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs who majored in aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee and graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.

Dobbs recently took 11 of his teammates on a field trip and taught them about his “backup” profession.

The Browns went to the NASA Glenn Research Center near the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

In attendance were quarterback Deshaun Watson, tight end Harrison Bryant, wide receivers Amari Cooper and Marquise Goodwin, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, among others.

Ready for takeoff!! 🚀@josh_dobbs1 organized a field trip to @NASAglenn for some of the guys yesterday! 📸: https://t.co/PlwIemMfDW pic.twitter.com/KbGjHmidJ6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 2, 2023

The pictures seem to indicate that the players had a fun day, and it was a nice change of pace from OTAs.

Dobbs Is Happy To Be Back In Cleveland

Dobbs was with the Browns through much of the 2022 season but was cut when Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension.

The 28-year-old had a brief stint on the Detroit Lions practice squad before finally getting an opportunity to have his first NFL start with the Tennessee Titans in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.



Dobbs re-signed with the Browns in March and is one of four quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster.

He joins Watson, Kellen Mond, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson selected in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

With the new rule that teams can carry three quarterbacks and not have the third count as a person on the 53-man roster, it seems likely that Dobbs will not only make the team but also stay with the team throughout the season.

Dobbs is a fan favorite because of his interesting background and the fact that he advocates for alopecia awareness, a condition he has dealt with since childhood.

A testament to his likeability is how well-received he was in Cleveland after playing in Pittsburgh; as the Browns and Steelers are bitter AFC North rivals, that is not always the case.