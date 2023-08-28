The Cleveland Browns released kicker Cade York.

The #Browns have waived K Cade York, who was their 4th-round pick last year, per @Schultz_Report. Cleveland is going with Dustin Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/yZQ4aVApGC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2023

The team expended a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select York out of LSU.

He started his NFL career in the most perfect way, with a game-winning 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Browns rookie kicker Cade York nails a 58-yard field goal that would serve as the game-winner vs Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ki9oEeD4Qu — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 11, 2022



York was the toast of the town, but inconsistency crept in, especially during the 2023 preseason with his field goal attempts.

Cade York preseason stats: FGs: 4/8

(officially, 4/9 not counting penalties)

XPs: 5/5

(Officially, 5/6 not including penalties) Not dependable outside of 30 yards or on the hashmarks.

Some things aren’t meant to be in life, & York w/ the #Browns is a perfect example. #DawgPound — A Dude Called Parker | CW: Bleach (@adcparker) August 26, 2023



It seemed as though the team was gritting its teeth and waiting for York to work through his issues.

The Browns lost two preseason games by a combined 3 points and tied another one. In each of those games, Cade York missed a field goal which would’ve changed the outcome in Cleveland’s favor. All the chips are on the table this year: that’s not acceptable.#Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 26, 2023

The Browns took action on Monday, trading for Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Hopkins has eight NFL seasons under his belt with two teams, the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here is Dustin Hopkins kicking a game winning FG. Happy Monday. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/LBfLA2eFNI — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) August 28, 2023



The 31-year-old has an 84.8% completion rate on field goals and 94.4% on extra points through his 109-game career.

