Cleveland Browns Cut Kicker Cade York, Trade For Chargers Kicker Dustin Hopkins

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dustin Hopkins

The Cleveland Browns released kicker Cade York.

The team expended a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select York out of LSU.

He started his NFL career in the most perfect way, with a game-winning 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2022 season.


York was the toast of the town, but inconsistency crept in, especially during the 2023 preseason with his field goal attempts.


It seemed as though the team was gritting its teeth and waiting for York to work through his issues.

The Browns took action on Monday, trading for Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Hopkins has eight NFL seasons under his belt with two teams, the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers.


The 31-year-old has an 84.8% completion rate on field goals and 94.4% on extra points through his 109-game career.

 

Author image
