Cleveland Browns Guard Joel Bitonio And Wife Courtney Donate $1M To His Alma Mater

Wendi Oliveros
Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio is giving back or paying it forward, depending on how you look at it.

Joel and his wife Courtney are alumni of the University of Nevada.

The couple recently made a sizeable donation to the athletics department at Nevada.

It was one of the largest donations ever received, $1 million, and it was used to build a new weight room.

The Bitonio Family Strength & Conditioning Center is completed and will be unveiled on Friday night, April 21, 2023.

Here is a preview.

Bitonio Talks About The Significance Of The Weight Room

Joel Bitonio is happy to be able to help the University of Nevada athletics because he is grateful for what the program did for him.

Bitonio said:

“I know firsthand the impact that a strong football program can have on student-athletes. The weight room has always been more than just a place to train; it is where teams build character, develop discipline, and learn the importance of teamwork. I’m proud to be able to support the football program’s success and ensure student-athletes have the resources they need to succeed.”

Bitonio has never been shy about putting in the hard work both in college and in the NFL.

He Will Be A First Ballot Hall-Of-Famer

Though no one in the Browns organization is eager for the 31-year-old Bitonio to retire, many believe when he does, he will be in Canton five years after the fact.

He will follow the lead of one of his friends and mentors, Joe Thomas.

Upon signing Bitonio to his most recent contract extension, a three-year deal worth $48 million keeping him with the team through 2025, Browns GM Andrew Berry said:

“We are all excited about this extension and hopeful that at the end of his career we will all be looking forward to celebrating Joel’s gold jacket fitting in Canton.”

Bitonio is the longest-tenured Brown on the roster.

He was drafted as the 35th overall pick (in the second round) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Bitonio has lived through the extremes in Browns’ history, the winless season (2016) and the playoff season (2020).

He would like to see the Browns win their first-ever Super Bowl Championship before he hangs up his cleats.

 

 

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top