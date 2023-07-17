NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Legend Joe Thomas Shares NFL Hall Of Fame Jacket Reveal

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Thomas

The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is just over two weeks away.

Preparations are ongoing for the official enshrinement which will happen on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

One of those preparations is shipping the gold jackets to the enshrinees.

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas shared a video of his family opening the box containing his gold jacket.

Thomas Is Scheduled To Close Out The Ceremony

The order of speakers was released on Monday, and Joe Thomas will be the ninth and final speaker for the enshrinement ceremony.

Browns fans are expected to attend in droves given the close proximity between Cleveland and Canton.

They will have a long wait to hear Thomas who will be presented by his wife Annie.

In addition, Thomas’s Browns will be playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3 against the New York Jets.

Expect to see orange and brown jerseys in the crowds all week long.

Speaker Order

The order of enshrinement is:

  1. Zach Thomas
  2. Ken Riley
  3. DeMarcus Ware
  4. Joe Klecko
  5. Chuck Howley
  6. Darrelle Revis
  7. Don Coryell
  8. Ronde Barber
  9. Joe Thomas

Chris Berman will be the master of ceremonies, and enshrinees are encouraged to limit their speeches to ten minutes.

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
derrick henry injury update

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry Speaks Out About Perceived Value Of Running Back Position

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  47min
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs Unable To Sign Long-Term Deals
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb Named NFL’s Best Running Back In ESPN Poll
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
NFL Free Agency 2023: Top Three Players Still Available
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers 3
Aaron Rodgers Comments On Jets Being Selected For Hard Knocks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs v San Diego Chargers
Philip Rivers Is Growing His Home Team, His Wife Tiffany Is Pregnant With Their 10th Child
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams
Daniel Jeremiah: USC’s Caleb Williams Is More Like Josh Allen Than Patrick Mahomes
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top