The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is just over two weeks away.

Preparations are ongoing for the official enshrinement which will happen on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

One of those preparations is shipping the gold jackets to the enshrinees.

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas shared a video of his family opening the box containing his gold jacket.

Thomas Is Scheduled To Close Out The Ceremony

The order of speakers was released on Monday, and Joe Thomas will be the ninth and final speaker for the enshrinement ceremony.

Browns fans are expected to attend in droves given the close proximity between Cleveland and Canton.

They will have a long wait to hear Thomas who will be presented by his wife Annie.

As expected, Joe Thomas will be the 9th & final inductee to speak at HOF enshrinement ceremonies on Aug. 5. Browns fans will have a long day waiting to honor the team’s 1st HOFer of expansion era. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) July 17, 2023

In addition, Thomas’s Browns will be playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3 against the New York Jets.

Expect to see orange and brown jerseys in the crowds all week long.

Speaker Order

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the speech order for the 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony, which will take place on August 5th.#Browns legend Joe Thomas gets the honor of closing out the night: pic.twitter.com/5qsfGatRh4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 17, 2023

The order of enshrinement is:

Zach Thomas Ken Riley DeMarcus Ware Joe Klecko Chuck Howley Darrelle Revis Don Coryell Ronde Barber Joe Thomas

Chris Berman will be the master of ceremonies, and enshrinees are encouraged to limit their speeches to ten minutes.

