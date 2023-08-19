Second-year Cleveland Browns kicker, Cade York, drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has been struggling in the preseason.

It’s been a preseason to forget for certain members of the #Browns, with the obvious one being K Cade York. 🔗👇👇

pic.twitter.com/Ro3Chj0S73 — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) August 17, 2023

It has led many to question whether the Browns should bring in another kicker or have a kicking competition during the rest of the preseason.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said they still feel the same about bringing in a kicker as competition for Cade York—they have no interest. Said this is what the preseason is for and “he’ll continue to work really hard.” — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2023

Coach Kevin Stefanski has repeatedly said the team has faith in York and that he continues to work through his struggles, but legendary Browns kicker, Phil Dawson, offers his own solution to the team’s issues.

Dawson, 48, said he is available to kick.

While this seems to be a comment made in jest, some Browns fans would love to see it.

Make the call Andrew Berry. Phil Dawson out of retirement.#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/2TK6gE5VB0 — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 14, 2023

What Dawson Said

Bleacher Report is reporting that Phil said:

“I’m a call away..I can still kick. Tell Deshaun I’m going to need my number back”

Cade York needs to be consistent so he can try to build a reputation like “Old Faithful” Dawson as former Browns player Josh Cribbs called him.

Cade York said he feels like this preseason hasn’t been a good indication of how he’s been kicking so far. “I think with Cade, consistency is what’s lacking!” –@JoshCribbs16 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/ZclVLl6IgV — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) August 19, 2023

It is surprising that the Browns are not bringing Dawson in to help York.

Cade York has to figure it out. I’d be throwing a blank check at Phil Dawson to come in and consult or something. — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) August 12, 2023

That might be the best solution yet.

