Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has not played since Week 3.

His shoulder injury has been the subject of a lot of speculation because he has not spoken to the media publicly until now.

On Wednesday, October 18, Watson was on the podium in Berea, and he clarified a few things.

1. His Injury Is A Rotator Cuff Strain With A Micro-Tear

Watson has a rotator cuff strain in his right throwing shoulder.

He also has a “micro-tear” within his rotator cuff.

#Browns Deshaun Watson confirmed what I wrote last week: it’s a strained rotator cuff. Micro-tears. He might play Sunday, he might not pic.twitter.com/6aBiASxsax — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 18, 2023

It is a painful injury, but the issue is his ability to throw the football.

Watson says he can play through pain, but his performance has to be at a level to help the team.

#Browns Deshaun Watson said he can play through pain but if he can’t control the football and throw it how he needs, he doesn’t want to handicap the team. That’s why he’s remained sidelined. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 18, 2023

2. He Is Not Sure When He Will Play

Because the injury needs time to heal and he is not able to throw every day, it is unclear when Watson will next take the field as the QB1 for the Browns.

Practically every week since this injury occurred, there has been belief and optimism that Watson would be back.

But it is not that simple.

It is a process to get back to game-ready, and Watson does not know when he will be ready.

If he does not play in Week 7 against the Colts, he will miss as many games as he played in (3).

Browns fans are impatient, especially after seeing what the defense did in Week 6 to lead the team to a win over the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

The offense has been severely injured with the loss of Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, and Watson.

In the meantime, QB2 PJ Walker prepares this week for a potential second straight start.

#Browns QB P.J. Walker preparing for the possibility of starting again this week as Deshaun Watson continues working his way through a shoulder injury but not ruled out for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/vuRI2Kr7Kf — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 18, 2023

