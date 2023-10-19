NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks About His Rotator Cuff Injury And Timeline For Return

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has not played since Week 3.

His shoulder injury has been the subject of a lot of speculation because he has not spoken to the media publicly until now.

On Wednesday, October 18, Watson was on the podium in Berea, and he clarified a few things.

1. His Injury Is A Rotator Cuff Strain With A Micro-Tear

Watson has a rotator cuff strain in his right throwing shoulder.

He also has a “micro-tear” within his rotator cuff.

It is a painful injury, but the issue is his ability to throw the football.

Watson says he can play through pain, but his performance has to be at a level to help the team.

2. He Is Not Sure When He Will Play

Because the injury needs time to heal and he is not able to throw every day, it is unclear when Watson will next take the field as the QB1 for the Browns.

Practically every week since this injury occurred, there has been belief and optimism that Watson would be back.

But it is not that simple.

It is a process to get back to game-ready, and Watson does not know when he will be ready.

If he does not play in Week 7 against the Colts, he will miss as many games as he played in (3).

Browns fans are impatient, especially after seeing what the defense did in Week 6 to lead the team to a win over the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

The offense has been severely injured with the loss of Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, and Watson.

In the meantime, QB2 PJ Walker prepares this week for a potential second straight start.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
