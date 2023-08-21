The Cleveland Browns continue to do bookkeeping to secure salary cap space.

Last week, the Browns restructured Joel Bitonio’s contract to free up approximately $8 million.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, this week, defensive end Myles Garrett’s contract was restructured.

This clears the way to create $12.868 in cap space.

The Browns have restructured the contract of DE Myles Garrett, creating $12.868M in 2023 cap space, per source.



The Browns now have the most cap space in the NFL with approximately $35 million.

The team is not expected to make any blockbuster moves with the cap money, but these reserved funds will be used to pay current players.

It also leaves the door open for the team to be competitive in the trade market, if desired, up to the trade deadline on October 31.

Just as Bitonio is the lifeblood of the Browns’ offensive line, Garrett is the heart and soul of the Browns’ defense.

#Browns Myles Garrett running sprints pre-game before #Commanders game in the pouring rain. He’s not playing tonight pic.twitter.com/W6G1fzltgs — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 11, 2023



Restructuring these veteran players’ deals sends a message that the Browns want to have funds available to pay players as needed.

After making the playoffs in 2020, the Browns have performed below expectations in 2021 and 2022.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone are expected to make the difference as this talented roster has high expectations for a 2023 postseason playoff run.

First things first, the Browns need to focus on winning the AFC North division, something they have never done since the division was established in 2002.

