NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Restructure Myles Garrett’s Contract, Have Most Cap Space In NFL

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns continue to do bookkeeping to secure salary cap space.

Last week, the Browns restructured Joel Bitonio’s contract to free up approximately $8 million.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, this week, defensive end Myles Garrett’s contract was restructured.

This clears the way to create $12.868 in cap space.


The Browns now have the most cap space in the NFL with approximately $35 million.

The team is not expected to make any blockbuster moves with the cap money, but these reserved funds will be used to pay current players.

It also leaves the door open for the team to be competitive in the trade market, if desired, up to the trade deadline on October 31.

Just as Bitonio is the lifeblood of the Browns’ offensive line, Garrett is the heart and soul of the Browns’ defense.

 


Restructuring these veteran players’ deals sends a message that the Browns want to have funds available to pay players as needed.

After making the playoffs in 2020, the Browns have performed below expectations in 2021 and 2022.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone are expected to make the difference as this talented roster has high expectations for a 2023 postseason playoff run.

First things first, the Browns need to focus on winning the AFC North division, something they have never done since the division was established in 2002.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Give Jonathan Taylor Permission To Seek Trade

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Burrow Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Joe Burrow And Joe Montana Team Up For Guinness Non-Alcoholic Beer Ad
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr.
NFC South Preview 2023: NFL Odds, Contenders, Predictions, And Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Odds, Predictions, And Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Arthur Blank Falcons
Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Buys Virtual Golf Team
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park
Performers On The NFL’s Shortlist For Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 20 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield Seeks Court’s Help In Determining What Happened To $12M In Investments
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top