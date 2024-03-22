Clippers’ Russell Westbrook To Return Next Week

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is expected to return to the lineup next week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday.

According to Wojnarowski, Westbrook could return as early as Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Clippers point guard underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hand in an injury sustained against the Washinton Wizards on March 1.

Heading into Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Clippers are 5-5 without Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook Set To Bench Help

The Clippers have 5 players averaging 11+ PPG and 5+ RPG this season. Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

James Harden

Russell Westbrook

Ivica Zubac They’re just the 11th team, and first since 87-88 Lakers, to have that many players averaging those numbers. https://t.co/xSSd918x2M pic.twitter.com/DKoMpAZr94 — Extra StatMuse (@extra_muse) March 22, 2024

After starting the first 10 games of the season, Westbrook moved to the bench after acquiring James Harden. The move proved successful as Westbrook provided instant offense and energy off the bench.

Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. More importantly, the Clippers were one of the best teams in the Western Conference with Westbrook off the bench.

As of March 22, the Clippers are No. 4 in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record.