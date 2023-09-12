Coco Gauff is the future of women’s tennis, and after her first Grand Slam win at the 2023 US Open, the future has arrived.

Gauff won a cool 3 million for her performance in New York, where she once famously danced as an eight-year-old fan. Since arriving on the scene with a Wimbledon quarterfinals appearance at just 15 years old, Gauff has steadily climbed up the ranks but her most recent victory put the rest of the tennis world on notice.

Gauff already compiled an impressive list of accomplishments that includes six singles and eight doubles titles. After winning her first Grand Slam, Gauff is now the No. 3-ranked women’s singles player in the world and her net worth has now ballooned to a healthy $12.5 million.

In 2019, Gauff burst onto the scene to become the youngest player to reach the main draw at Wimbledon. Then, she upset one of her idols, Venus Williams, in her main draw debut, establishing herself as the future of women’s tennis.

In 2022, Gauff made her first Grand Slam final, losing to then-World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Coco Gauff’s Career WTA Earnings Jump By 27% After US Open Win

Gauff came into the US Open red-hot following her win in Cincinnati. After winning the 2023 US Open at the age of 19, Guaff became the youngest American US Open champion since Serena Williams in 1999.

The US Open featured the largest purse of the year in women’s tennis, allowing Gauff to walk away with a $3 million cheque. As a result, her career earnings on the WTA Tour have now increased by 27 percent to a total of $11,107,463.

In 2023, Gauff brought in $5,557,372 in prize money. She has won three events so far this year, including her first Grand Slam.

Coco Gauff’s Net Worth Set To Explode After Historic Victory

Even though Gauff received her biggest payout ever at the 2023 US Open, the journey is just getting started for the young American tennis star. Following her historic win, Gauff is expected to receive even more endorsements and sponsorship opportunities.

Gauff has brought in $11.1 million in her five-year pro career and made an estimated $12 million from endorsements in the last year alone. She’s worked with huge brands such as New Balance, Head, Barilla, and more. Already one of the most marketable athletes in American sports, Gauff is expected to gain even more opportunities to grow her net worth after winning the U.S. Open.

Gauff’s net worth is an estimated $12.5 million but that number is expected to grow substantially in the next few months.

The American tennis player is the first woman to release a signature tennis show with the New Balance Coco CG1s. She is actually the second tennis player of all time to have her own signature shoe with the other being the legendary Roger Federer.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023