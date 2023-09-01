Adding a little blush to cover an otherwise ugly college football opener Thursday, Minnesota placekicker Dragan Keisch kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, giving the host Golden Gophers a 13-10 victory over Big Ten rival Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers, under new direction, still failed to close out a tight contest.
Welcome back, college football …
Suns out and it’s 78° for a sold out game with Nebraska @ Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/D3Ex787XqU
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2023
Is this matchup what college football fans have been waiting for? …
Minnesota vs Nebraska is so awful that it’s becoming art.
— Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) September 1, 2023
Taking a deep first-half dive (into extremely shallow water) …
The first half between Nebraska and Minnesota is incredible pic.twitter.com/8ugZY9kQUb
— Cody Delmendo (@Cody_CHGO) September 1, 2023
Nebraska had a chance late in the second quarter, but …
MINNESOTA INTERCEPTS IT IN THE ENDZONE
Nebraska 1H ML (+185) bettors could taste it…
pic.twitter.com/KQxRyn9aQZ
— Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 1, 2023
Nebraska-Minnesota didn’t create an entertaining brand of first half of football, but should it be compared to trash? …
This Minnesota/Nebraska game has been absolute trash. pic.twitter.com/1gED2vK3N0
— The Natural (@OrangeBeaverYNK) September 1, 2023
West coast second thoughts? …
USC and UCLA have to be petrified watching that Nebraska-Minnesota game tbh
— Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) September 1, 2023
Stay tuned …
Minnesota & Nebraska fans going into the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/vgy4vvuN7R
— B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) September 1, 2023
Lucky? Or was it all planned? …
TOUCHDOWN NEBRASKA
are you serious?!#Nebraska #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/n0IbTaVX7v
— CFB Country (@_CFBCountry) September 1, 2023
Clutch catch …
WOW😳
Toe-dragging TD for Minnesota on 4th and 10 to tie it up vs. Nebraska‼️pic.twitter.com/OiKWzHLo7S
— On3 (@On3sports) September 1, 2023
A bit of controversy? …
So on the touchdown to tie the game between Nebraska and Minnesota. HOW IN THE WORLD IS THIS NOT A FALSE START! REF LOOKING RIGHT AT IT! pic.twitter.com/JmL47Vs8QT
— At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) September 1, 2023
Giving the Golden Gophers a final shot in regulation …
Minnesota's Tyler Nubin picks off Nebraska QB Jeff Sims for the second time! This one comes in a tied game with roughly a minute left.🏈 pic.twitter.com/aEuaxwFmbs
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 1, 2023
Clutch kick …
IT’S GOOD
Minnesota comes back to spoil Matt Rhule’s Nebraska debut‼️pic.twitter.com/mzJ2ZqsJ6T
— On3 (@On3sports) September 1, 2023
Tough debut …
Jeff Sims in his Nebraska Debut
• 114 Passing yards 1 TD 3 INTs
• 91 Rushing yards
Minnesota wins 13-10 pic.twitter.com/cRVLQPjUbj
— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 1, 2023
Nebraska found another way to lose …
Nebraska football really is cursed. What a brutal road loss to Minnesota. Deserved to win. Dominated the line of scrimmage all night. But Golden Gophers stayed alive and found a way to win.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 1, 2023
Nebraska falls again in a close game …
#Nebraska was an incredibly poor 2-13 since 2021 in games decided by one score.
Make that 2-14 as Nebraska continues to find ways to lose close games as they fall to #Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/xQtKwfid3x
— SportsBook Breakers (@SBBreakers) September 1, 2023
Now this is a rare event in the Big Ten …
Nebraska outrushed Minnesota 181 to 55 and lost
— Eric (@stewmanji) September 1, 2023
Do Nebraska fans have a gripe against the referees? …
Nebraska football player clearly a touchdown.
Minnesota football player clearly false start
Absolute masterclass from big ten refs tonight. pic.twitter.com/j86bIEEcQm
— At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) September 1, 2023
Matt Rhule talks about his first game as coach of Nebraska …
Initial comments by Matt Rhule after the loss to Minnesota in his Nebraska debut. pic.twitter.com/vZn3r5fCLj
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2023
Coach to coach: Are you going to burn the game tape? …
That’s game. Minnesota came back to win on a last second field goal. @Channel8ABC
Nebraska 10
Minnesota 13 pic.twitter.com/2DD2RJH8Y5
— Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) September 1, 2023
When does Nebraska’s women’s volleyball team play next? …
No surprise Minnesota won: Nebraska is more of a women's volleyball school now. pic.twitter.com/Kkgxn9f8M1
— M Go Humor (@MGoHumor) September 1, 2023