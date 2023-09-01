College Football News and Rumors

College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts to Minnesota’s Season-Opening, Last-Second Victory Over Nebraska

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
minnesota nebraska college football (1)

Adding a little blush to cover an otherwise ugly college football opener Thursday, Minnesota placekicker Dragan Keisch kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, giving the host Golden Gophers a 13-10 victory over Big Ten rival Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers, under new direction, still failed to close out a tight contest.

Welcome back, college football …

Is this matchup what college football fans have been waiting for? …

Taking a deep first-half dive (into extremely shallow water) …

Nebraska had a chance late in the second quarter, but …

Nebraska-Minnesota didn’t create an entertaining brand of first half of football, but should it be compared to trash? …

West coast second thoughts? …

Stay tuned …

Lucky? Or was it all planned? …

Clutch catch …

A bit of controversy? …

Giving the Golden Gophers a final shot in regulation …

Clutch kick …

Tough debut …

Nebraska found another way to lose …

Nebraska falls again in a close game …

Now this is a rare event in the Big Ten …

Do Nebraska fans have a gripe against the referees? …

Matt Rhule talks about his first game as coach of Nebraska …

Coach to coach: Are you going to burn the game tape? …

When does Nebraska’s women’s volleyball team play next? …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
