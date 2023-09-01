Adding a little blush to cover an otherwise ugly college football opener Thursday, Minnesota placekicker Dragan Keisch kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, giving the host Golden Gophers a 13-10 victory over Big Ten rival Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers, under new direction, still failed to close out a tight contest.

Suns out and it’s 78° for a sold out game with Nebraska @ Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/D3Ex787XqU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2023

Minnesota vs Nebraska is so awful that it’s becoming art. — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) September 1, 2023

The first half between Nebraska and Minnesota is incredible pic.twitter.com/8ugZY9kQUb — Cody Delmendo (@Cody_CHGO) September 1, 2023

MINNESOTA INTERCEPTS IT IN THE ENDZONE Nebraska 1H ML (+185) bettors could taste it…

This Minnesota/Nebraska game has been absolute trash. pic.twitter.com/1gED2vK3N0 — The Natural (@OrangeBeaverYNK) September 1, 2023

USC and UCLA have to be petrified watching that Nebraska-Minnesota game tbh — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) September 1, 2023

Minnesota & Nebraska fans going into the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/vgy4vvuN7R — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) September 1, 2023

WOW😳 Toe-dragging TD for Minnesota on 4th and 10 to tie it up vs. Nebraska‼️pic.twitter.com/OiKWzHLo7S — On3 (@On3sports) September 1, 2023

So on the touchdown to tie the game between Nebraska and Minnesota. HOW IN THE WORLD IS THIS NOT A FALSE START! REF LOOKING RIGHT AT IT! pic.twitter.com/JmL47Vs8QT — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) September 1, 2023

Giving the Golden Gophers a final shot in regulation …

Minnesota's Tyler Nubin picks off Nebraska QB Jeff Sims for the second time! This one comes in a tied game with roughly a minute left.🏈 pic.twitter.com/aEuaxwFmbs — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 1, 2023

IT’S GOOD Minnesota comes back to spoil Matt Rhule’s Nebraska debut‼️pic.twitter.com/mzJ2ZqsJ6T — On3 (@On3sports) September 1, 2023

Jeff Sims in his Nebraska Debut • 114 Passing yards 1 TD 3 INTs

• 91 Rushing yards Minnesota wins 13-10 pic.twitter.com/cRVLQPjUbj — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 1, 2023

Nebraska football really is cursed. What a brutal road loss to Minnesota. Deserved to win. Dominated the line of scrimmage all night. But Golden Gophers stayed alive and found a way to win. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 1, 2023

#Nebraska was an incredibly poor 2-13 since 2021 in games decided by one score. Make that 2-14 as Nebraska continues to find ways to lose close games as they fall to #Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/xQtKwfid3x — SportsBook Breakers (@SBBreakers) September 1, 2023

Nebraska outrushed Minnesota 181 to 55 and lost — Eric (@stewmanji) September 1, 2023

Nebraska football player clearly a touchdown.

Minnesota football player clearly false start

Absolute masterclass from big ten refs tonight. pic.twitter.com/j86bIEEcQm — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) September 1, 2023

Initial comments by Matt Rhule after the loss to Minnesota in his Nebraska debut. pic.twitter.com/vZn3r5fCLj — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2023

That’s game. Minnesota came back to win on a last second field goal. @Channel8ABC Nebraska 10

Minnesota 13 pic.twitter.com/2DD2RJH8Y5 — Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) September 1, 2023

No surprise Minnesota won: Nebraska is more of a women's volleyball school now. pic.twitter.com/Kkgxn9f8M1 — M Go Humor (@MGoHumor) September 1, 2023