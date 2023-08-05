College Football News and Rumors

College Football Expansion: Twitter Reacts To Oregon, Washington Accepting Invitation To Join Big Ten Conference In 2024

Jeff Hawkins
sadpuddles

Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents on Friday voted to accept Oregon and Washington to the traditionally Midwest conference in 2024. Along with USC and UCLA also moving over from the PAC-12, the Big Ten will expand to 18 teams, extending from coast-to-coast.

Friday’s breaking news …

The Big Ten newcomers’ resumes …

A road map extending from Piscataway, New Jersey, to Eugene, Oregon, 2,898 miles …

Michigan extended a Midwestern welcome, but some alumni remained disappointed …

A former NFL Rookie of the Year spoke from the heart …

As some media members believed the move was brilliant …

Others publicly embraced the maneuvers …

While some college football platforms went to the extreme to express their discontent …

Others didn’t attempt to disguise their dissatisfaction …

The Trojans and Bruins haven’t faced a Big Ten team this decade …

Oregon and Washington are not strangers to Big Ten teams …

Will the four new Big Ten programs expand their athletic departments in the future? …

With conference re-alignment all the rage, is college playoff changes on the horizon? …

Big Ten programs may be getting richer, but MAC players, like ones from Eastern Michigan, keep the high-pressure stakes in proper perspective …

College Football News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
