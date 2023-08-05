Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents on Friday voted to accept Oregon and Washington to the traditionally Midwest conference in 2024. Along with USC and UCLA also moving over from the PAC-12, the Big Ten will expand to 18 teams, extending from coast-to-coast.

Friday’s breaking news …

The Big Ten newcomers’ resumes …

A road map extending from Piscataway, New Jersey, to Eugene, Oregon, 2,898 miles …

This is B1G. 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/rrBWAWF6xZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 4, 2023

Michigan extended a Midwestern welcome, but some alumni remained disappointed …

Very disheartening that athletics is so focused on chasing the almighty $. — Chris Pels 〽️☮️ (@chrispels) August 4, 2023

A former NFL Rookie of the Year spoke from the heart …

College Football has always been ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS. Schools and coaches have made BILLIONS off the backs of student-athletes for a long time. Now that some donors and sponsors are shifting funds to the athletes through NIL, accepting larger TV revenue deals are the only way… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 4, 2023

As some media members believed the move was brilliant …

What is happening today is great for college football. The idea of 133 teams on the same level is and has always been a farce. The days of being force-fed garbage cupcake games and a sham of a postseason dictated by old men in ugly blazers will end. — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) August 4, 2023

Others publicly embraced the maneuvers …

Today is not a sad day for college football. The playoff was supposed to ruin it. NIL was going to destroy it. College Football can’t be ruined, it may change, but every Saturday in the fall the unmatched passion will return. You can’t stop this: pic.twitter.com/FS7nHYS1oy — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) August 4, 2023

While some college football platforms went to the extreme to express their discontent …

The future of college football is approaching. pic.twitter.com/2HxkE5tzQG — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) August 5, 2023

Others didn’t attempt to disguise their dissatisfaction …

These are dark days. A handful of administrators and executives are destroying decades of tradition so that a few rich schools can get richer. Fans don’t benefit from what’s happening here. They’re destroying what makes college football special. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 4, 2023

The Trojans and Bruins haven’t faced a Big Ten team this decade …

The last time USC & UCLA played a Big Ten opponent (2019) USC vs Iowa 🐤

(2015) UCLA vs Nebraska 🌽 It’s been awhile 😅 pic.twitter.com/fkTNNIda23 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 4, 2023

Oregon and Washington are not strangers to Big Ten teams …

Welcome to the Big Ten 🦆 ☔️ The last time Oregon & Washington played a Big Ten opponent pic.twitter.com/1oDpmrdz6b — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 4, 2023

Will the four new Big Ten programs expand their athletic departments in the future? …

Oh, and do any of those teams, USC, UCLA, W and O have hockey teams? — fenwayspal (@fenwayspal) August 5, 2023

With conference re-alignment all the rage, is college playoff changes on the horizon? …

NEWS: CFP commissioners believe the new College Football Playoff model should be re-examined after recent conference realignment, @RossDellenger reports👀 More: https://t.co/HLDdfjMHUs pic.twitter.com/A22pOTPGFB — On3 (@On3sports) August 5, 2023

Big Ten programs may be getting richer, but MAC players, like ones from Eastern Michigan, keep the high-pressure stakes in proper perspective …

Take 2 minutes and watch this. It will remind you what college football is really about. pic.twitter.com/LQ39BqVNpZ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 4, 2023