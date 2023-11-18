With all the news surrounding Michigan’s football team recently, the distracted Wolverines overcame a third-quarter scare Saturday to upend the Maryland Terrapins, 31-24, at SECU Stadium.

Michigan became the first college football program to win 1,000 games.

With coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for the final three regular-season games and linebackers coach Chris Partridge fired Friday for their roles in the program’s sign-stealing scheme, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore guided the Wolverines through their first fourth-quarter challenge this season.

Twitter users responded Saturday to the No. 3 Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) securing their 23rd consecutive conference win and setting up next Saturday’s clash with No. 2 Ohio State for the East Division championship.

Wolverines WR Roman Wilson was inactive Saturday, but made a political statement …

Michigan WR Roman Wilson pulled up wearing a ‘Free Harbaugh’ shirt 👀 (via @BNKonFOX)pic.twitter.com/KSnLzQjnzz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023

Michigan fans dig road trips …

Michigan vs. Maryland in College Park: A Michigan home game pic.twitter.com/QubIhqjW24 — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 18, 2023

For the second week in a row, the Wolverines fell behind 3-0 …

The kick is good and @TerpsFootball strikes first vs Michigan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7BIcHbMv5S — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

And for the second week in a row, the Wolverines came right back to claim control of the contest. Capping a nine-play drive, Wolverines running back Blake Corum collected this 50th career touchdown …

Need a TD? Give the ball to Blake Corum 💪@UMichFootball takes the lead 〽️#sponsoredby @Wendys pic.twitter.com/J171Bsu8XK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Corum scored a rushing TD for the 11th straight. At 5-foot-8, 213 pounds, how high in the 2024 NFL Draft will he go? …

Is #Michigan RB Blake Corum a top-15 #NFL Draft pick next April in Detroit?… pic.twitter.com/38KsdqOTyD — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) November 18, 2023

It was Cartier time for Michigan’s Michael Barrett, who earned the strip-sack, and Derrick Moore with the scoop-and-score …

Mike B with the strip sack and D Moore is there to pick it up and score! pic.twitter.com/4nkGylgrmm — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2023

Wolverines defenders getting “Buffed” …

Backup linebacker Christian Boivin executed Michigan’s first blocked punt since September 2022, leading to a safety. Building a 16-3, first-quarter advantage, the Wolverines scored on offense, defense and special teams …

Michigan with the blocked punt for a SAFETY!#GoBlue #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/dlJLEr4gNu — CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@CFB_SatSlate) November 18, 2023

Midway through the second quarter, Corum found the end zone again, tying the program’s single-season record for rushing TDs with 20 …

Michigan career rush TDs: 1. Blake Corum — 51 2. Anthony Thomas — 49 3. Denard Robinson — 42 4. Mike Hart — 41 5. Tyrone Wheatley — 40 pic.twitter.com/x2Gl06KR5Q — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 18, 2023

The Terrapins called on their backup QB Billy Edwards for the “tush push” …

There it is! On 4th & Goal @TerpsFootball scores its first TD of the game 🐢🙌 pic.twitter.com/artRwtpnWK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy, who was a Heisman Trophy candidate a few weeks ago, made an end-of-half mistake as Maryland’s Jaishawn Barham picked off his first career pass …

Jaishawn Barham is a stud https://t.co/p9uRlfemDN — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 18, 2023

A second “tush push” pulled Maryland to within 23-17, the first points Michigan’s defense allowed in the third quarter this season. The 17 points were also the most scored against Michigan …

TOUCHDOWN TERPS 🐢 On 4th & Goal @TerpsFootball punches it in and we now have a 1-score game 👀 pic.twitter.com/fYdgKteSfU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Freshman Semaj Morgan showed off his speed to give the Wolverines temporary relief …

Michigan’s relief lasted only 3:43 as Edwards executed “tush push” No. 3 …

Edwards does it again for @TerpsFootball 💪 We have a 1-score game once again in College Park 👀 pic.twitter.com/HuCJjaD14w — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Fourth-quarter momentum? …

Maryland is HYPED at the start of the 4th quarter 😤@TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/oG39OOUmok — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Maryland’s momentum was stunted with this fourth-quarter pick by Mike Sainristil, his second of the game …

Unable to take advantage of the turnover, Michigan was forced to punt. Now that’s English …

WHAT. A. PUNT. 🎯 Doman with the DIME for @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/NA6dEPldke — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Maryland will dispute this call …

Intentional grounding was called on this play and a safety was given Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/VJbVWqdDCW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

All that was left was a 4-and-1 run up the middle by Corum with 1:58 remaining. He barely made it …

FIRST DOWN MICHIGAN After review, the spot of the ball is confirmed as a first down for @UMichFootball ➡️ pic.twitter.com/fa8tnJgfgB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Final score: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ WINS@UMichFootball becomes the first program in the history of college football to reach 1,000 wins 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/seQ9dSHzuL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

For college football fans, it’s now time to focus on “The Game’s” glitz and glamour …

Just announced: ESPN’s @CollegeGameDay will be in Ann Arbor next week – 10th trip all-time to ‘The Game’ and 15th visit to a @UMichFootball home game. pic.twitter.com/UapytvO3eb — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) November 18, 2023