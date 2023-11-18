College Football News and Rumors

College Football Fans Watch Michigan Overcome Distractions, Survive Maryland Scare, Earn Historic Win No. 1,000, Set Up Big Ten Clash With Ohio State

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
5 min read
NCAA Football: Michigan at Maryland

With all the news surrounding Michigan’s football team recently, the distracted Wolverines overcame a third-quarter scare Saturday to upend the Maryland Terrapins, 31-24, at SECU Stadium.

Michigan became the first college football program to win 1,000 games.

With coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for the final three regular-season games and linebackers coach Chris Partridge fired Friday for their roles in the program’s sign-stealing scheme, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore guided the Wolverines through their first fourth-quarter challenge this season.

Twitter users responded Saturday to the No. 3 Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) securing their 23rd consecutive conference win and setting up next Saturday’s clash with No. 2 Ohio State for the East Division championship.

Wolverines WR Roman Wilson was inactive Saturday, but made a political statement …

Michigan fans dig road trips …

For the second week in a row, the Wolverines fell behind 3-0 …

And for the second week in a row, the Wolverines came right back to claim control of the contest. Capping a nine-play drive, Wolverines running back Blake Corum collected this 50th career touchdown …

Corum scored a rushing TD for the 11th straight. At 5-foot-8, 213 pounds, how high in the 2024 NFL Draft will he go? …

It was Cartier time for Michigan’s Michael Barrett, who earned the strip-sack, and Derrick Moore with the scoop-and-score …

Wolverines defenders getting “Buffed” …

Backup linebacker Christian Boivin executed Michigan’s first blocked punt since September 2022, leading to a safety. Building a 16-3, first-quarter advantage, the Wolverines scored on offense, defense and special teams …

Midway through the second quarter, Corum found the end zone again, tying the program’s single-season record for rushing TDs with 20 …

The Terrapins called on their backup QB Billy Edwards for the “tush push” …

Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy, who was a Heisman Trophy candidate a few weeks ago, made an end-of-half mistake as Maryland’s Jaishawn Barham picked off his first career pass …

A second “tush push” pulled Maryland to within 23-17, the first points Michigan’s defense allowed in the third quarter this season. The 17 points were also the most scored against Michigan …

Freshman Semaj Morgan showed off his speed to give the Wolverines temporary relief …

Michigan’s relief lasted only 3:43 as Edwards executed “tush push” No. 3 …

Fourth-quarter momentum? …

Maryland’s momentum was stunted with this fourth-quarter pick by Mike Sainristil, his second of the game …

Unable to take advantage of the turnover, Michigan was forced to punt. Now that’s English …

Maryland will dispute this call …

All that was left was a 4-and-1 run up the middle by Corum with 1:58 remaining. He barely made it …

Final score: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

For college football fans, it’s now time to focus on “The Game’s” glitz and glamour …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

