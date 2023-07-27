Some college football teams have some big-time power on offense heading into the 2023 season. Below, we’ll predict the top-10 best offenses in college football in 2023.

In college football, the offense has taken center stage as teams strive to be faster, stronger, and more prolific in putting up points. With a growing emphasis on wide-open, pass-oriented strategies, coaches and recruiters prioritize agile skill players who can excel in open spaces and cover the field with grace and efficiency. As a result, only a handful of elite programs have the resources and capability to acquire such talent. Looking ahead to the coming season, several teams appear to be in a favorable position to field potent offenses that can break havoc on opposing defenses.

Let’s rank the top-10 offenses heading into the 2023 college football season.

The Top-10 Offenses in College Football

10. LSU Tigers

2022 Offense: No. 28 overall

No. 28 overall Scoring Offense: 34.5 ppg (24th overall)

Despite the departure of wide receiver Kayshon Boutte from the rotation, LSU’s offense remains formidable with the return of key playmakers. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who also showcased his rushing abilities, is back to lead the offense. Additionally, top wideout Malik Nabers, who surpassed a thousand receiving yards, provides a significant threat in the passing game.

While Boutte’s absence may impact receiver production, LSU has reinforcements in the form of Aaron Anderson, a transfer from Alabama and former LSU commit, as well as promising true freshmen Shelton Sampson and Jalen Brown. The team’s depth at the receiver position looks promising. The offensive line remains intact, with all five starting linemen returning. A strong offensive line is crucial in providing protection and creating running lanes for the talented backfield.

Speaking of the running game, LSU boasts one of college football’s most potent running capacities, led by Noah Cain. Cain’s impressive performance last season, tallying ten touchdowns, signals his impact on the ground and the potential for even more success this year.

9. Oklahoma Sooners

2022 Offense: No. 13 overall

No. 13 overall Scoring Offense: 32.8 ppg (32nd overall)

Oklahoma’s offensive success in the upcoming season will once again hinge on the talent and performance of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who showcased impressive numbers in 2022 with 25 touchdown passes and only 6 interceptions. Gabriel’s ability to make smart decisions and deliver accurate passes will be crucial for the team’s offensive efficiency.

The receiving corps also plays a vital role in the Sooners’ offensive firepower. Wideouts Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops combined for 8 touchdown receptions last season, making them reliable scoring threats. The addition of transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony adds depth and potential big-play ability to the passing game. Additionally, tight end Austin Stogner brings his pass-catching skills and presents a valuable target for Gabriel.

In the running game, Oklahoma has a strong group of backs to rely on. Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk both had impressive performances, each rushing for over 100 yards in the team’s bowl game appearance. Their ability to move the chains and pick up significant yardage on the ground will keep the offense balanced and unpredictable. Furthermore, the return of back Marcus Major, who scored four touchdowns, adds another dimension to the rushing attack.

8. Tennessee Volunteers

2022 Offense: No. 1 overall

No. 1 overall Scoring Offense: 46.1 ppg (1st overall)

Joe Milton’s performances last season showed great promise, displaying his ability to lead Tennessee’s offense effectively. In limited action, he managed to throw ten touchdowns without a single interception, a remarkable feat for any quarterback. Notably, his standout performance came in the Orange Bowl victory over Clemson, where he delivered an impressive three-touchdown performance, completing 68 percent of his passes.

With such a strong showing, Milton enters the 2023 season as the clear favorite to retain the starting quarterback position for Tennessee. However, he might face competition from five-star recruit Nico Iamaleava, who could push him for the starting role.

Though Tennessee will miss the contributions of Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt, there is reason for optimism in the running game. Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, both returning for the upcoming season, proved their worth last year by combining for an impressive 23 rushing touchdowns. Their ability to find the end zone on the ground adds a significant dimension to Tennessee’s offensive attack.

In the passing game, the Volunteers have a formidable duo in Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton, who are expected to step up as crucial targets. With the departure of Hyatt and Tillman, McCoy and Keyton will play pivotal roles in keeping Tennessee’s aerial assault potent and effective.

Overall, Tennessee’s offense looks well-equipped to face the challenges of the upcoming season. Joe Milton’s potential as the starting quarterback, along with the talented running backs and receiving targets, sets the stage for an exciting and dynamic offensive unit that will aim to make a significant impact on the field.

7. Michigan Wolverines

2022 Offense: No. 24 overall

No. 24 overall Scoring Offense: 40.4 ppg (6th overall)

The Michigan Wolverines, two-time Big Ten champions, are facing the challenge of replacing some key offensive pieces. The departure of top receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Luke Schoonmaker leaves a void in the passing game. However, the team can rely on the return of two of its most productive wide receivers from last season: Roman Wilson, who scored four touchdowns, and Cornelius Johnson, who found the end zone six times. Notably, both receivers averaged over 15 yards per catch, providing big-play potential for the Wolverines.

On the ground, Michigan boasts a formidable rushing attack led by two dynamic running backs. Blake Corum, who had a stellar season with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, is considered a presumptive Heisman contender. Alongside him, Donovan Edwards adds to the ground game’s potency with his impressive 991 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The combination of Corum and Edwards provides a balanced and powerful rushing attack that will keep defenses on their toes.

Adding to the offensive firepower is dual-threat quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is set to build on his legacy after an impressive performance last season. McCarthy demonstrated his ability to make plays through the air, passing for 22 touchdowns with only five interceptions. His dual-threat capabilities make him a versatile weapon, capable of keeping defenses guessing and opening up opportunities for both the passing and rushing games.

6. Georgia Bulldogs

2022 Offense: No. 5 overall

No. 5 overall Scoring Offense: 41.1 ppg (4th overall)

The Georgia Bulldogs, two-time College Football Playoff champions, find themselves in a quarterback quandary following the departure of Stetson Bennett. With Bennett’s exit, the team is left without an experienced signal caller at quarterback, making the position a subject of debate as they head into the upcoming season. However, Carson Beck has emerged as a strong candidate for the role after an impressive performance during the spring, showcasing his potential to lead the Bulldogs’ offense.

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, Georgia’s other positions boast ample talent, providing a solid foundation for the team. The Bulldogs are fortunate to have their top scorers from last season returning. Tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Ladd McConkey, who both found the end zone seven times in the previous season, bring their playmaking abilities back to the field. Their scoring prowess will be crucial in maintaining offensive momentum for the team.

Georgia has strengthened its receiving corps with two significant transfer additions. Dominic Lovett, previously from Missouri, and RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State, together accounted for ten touchdowns last season. Their inclusion bolsters the team’s offensive options and adds versatility to the Bulldogs’ passing attack. With these new additions, head coach Kirby Smart is poised to field one of his most dynamic offenses yet at UGA, which should be terrifying to opposing teams.

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 Offense: No. 11 overall

No. 11 overall Scoring Offense: 41.1 ppg (4th overall)

Alabama faces some notable offensive personnel losses, including quarterback Bryce Young and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. These departures have raised concerns about the team’s offensive firepower. However, the Crimson Tide still possesses potential key playmakers who could step up and make a significant impact.

At the quarterback position, Jalen Milroe is set to compete with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and highly-regarded Ty Simpson. Milroe has shown glimpses of dual-threat ability, but he will need to prove himself in this season’s quarterback competition to earn the starting role and lead the offense.

On the receiving end, Alabama boasts standout wide receivers in Jermaine Burton and Ja’Corey Brooks. Together, they accounted for 15 touchdowns in the previous season, making them a formidable duo. Their ability to make big plays down the field will be crucial in providing explosive options for the Crimson Tide’s passing game.

In the backfield, Jase McClellan is expected to take on a more prominent role. He had an impressive showing last season, tying Gibbs for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with seven. Now, with Gibbs gone, McClellan will have an opportunity to showcase his talent and demonstrate that he can lead the offense on his own.

While Alabama faces significant losses, these key playmakers offer hope for the team’s offensive success. The competition at the quarterback position will be pivotal in determining the direction of the offense, and the contributions of Burton, Brooks, and McClellan will be instrumental in maintaining the Crimson Tide’s offensive potency. As the new season approaches, Alabama fans will eagerly await the emergence of these young talents and the potential they bring to the team.

4. Oregon Ducks

2022 Offense: No. 6 overall

No. 6 overall Scoring Offense: 38.8 ppg (10th overall)

Bo Nix was a game-changer for the Oregon Ducks in 2022, proving to be a godsend for the team. His exceptional performances both through the air and on the ground played a pivotal role in the Ducks’ success. Nix showcased his impressive passing skills, accumulating over 3,500 yards and delivering 29 touchdowns through the air. Additionally, he demonstrated his dual-threat ability, rushing for an impressive 510 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground, which stood as the team-high in rushing.

Nix’s impact was evident in the team’s midseason surge, where they secured an eight-game winning streak. In fact, they were only a few points away from extending it to an impressive 11-game streak, as they suffered two close losses by a combined margin of just 7 points. His leadership and playmaking abilities were instrumental in the team’s success.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Ducks will have the privilege of welcoming back Nix. His return will undoubtedly bolster their offensive capabilities, giving them a strong and experienced presence at the quarterback position. Furthermore, the core of the ground game is also set to return, with Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington expected to be back in action.

Bucky Irving, in particular, earned recognition as one of the top running backs in college football according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). He amassed over 1,000 yards on the ground and contributed seven all-purpose touchdowns, showcasing his versatility and skill as a running back. Meanwhile, Noah Whittington provided valuable support in the backfield, running for an impressive 779 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

3. Washington Huskies

2022 Offense: No. 2 overall

No. 2 overall Scoring Offense: 39.7 ppg (7th overall)

The return of Michael Penix was one of the most significant stories during the offseason for the Washington Huskies. The talented quarterback was instrumental in leading college football in passing yards last season, amassing an impressive 4,354 yards through the air. Penix’s performances were pivotal in Washington’s remarkable turnaround, helping the team achieve considerable success on the gridiron.

Penix’s presence at the helm of the offense will be a huge boost for the Huskies in the upcoming season. His ability to read defenses, make accurate throws, and score touchdowns makes him a formidable force on the field. With Penix under center, Washington’s offense gains a strong and reliable leader who can keep the chains moving and put points on the board.

Notably, Penix will have the luxury of working with an exceptionally talented receiving corps, which can rival any in the country. Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze, two standout wide receivers, are set to return for the Huskies. These dynamic playmakers showcased their abilities on the field, combining for an impressive 2,243 receiving yards and contributing 16 touchdowns throughout the previous season.

McMillan and Odunze’s return adds depth, speed, and big-play potential to Washington’s passing attack. Their chemistry with Penix will be crucial in stretching the field, creating mismatches, and keeping defenses on their toes. Together, this trio has the potential to form one of the most lethal passing connections in college football, making the Huskies a force to be reckoned with in the aerial game.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 Offense: No. 9 overall

No. 9 overall Scoring Offense: 44.2 ppg (2nd overall)

Not having their top wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, on the field last season didn’t significantly hamper the Ohio State Buckeyes’ offensive production. However, the loss of quarterback C.J. Stroud could have a more substantial impact when the 2023 season kicks off. The Buckeyes are now left with a decision to make at the quarterback position, with either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown vying to succeed Stroud. Most signs point to McCord as the likely successor, and whoever takes the helm should have a wealth of talent to work with, especially when it comes to dismantling opposing secondaries.

Ohio State boasts two of college football’s premier wide receivers in Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Emeka Egbuka. These two exceptional playmakers combined for over 1,100 receiving yards and an impressive 24 touchdown catches last season. Their ability to stretch the field, create separation, and find the end zone makes them formidable weapons in the Buckeyes’ offensive arsenal. Additionally, Julian Fleming, looking to bounce back from injuries, and tight end Cade Stover, coming off a productive 406-yard, 5 TD campaign, add even more depth and versatility to the receiving corps.

The Buckeyes’ ground game is also a position of strength, with the return of Miyan Williams, who led the team with 825 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. The explosive TreVeyon Henderson, despite being slowed by injuries in the previous year, remains a potent mix of power and speed, providing another formidable threat out of the backfield. Dallan Hayden, who ran for five touchdowns last season with 553 rushing yards, is yet another critical piece that bolsters Ohio State’s running back unit.

1. USC Trojans

2022 Offense: No. 3 overall

No. 3 overall Scoring Offense: 41.4 ppg (3rd overall)

Caleb Williams serves as the cornerstone of the USC Trojans’ elite offensive attack, a dynamic force that propelled the team to great heights in 2022. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Williams showcased his versatility by leading the Trojans with an impressive 10 rushing touchdowns, while also amassing over 4,500 passing yards and a remarkable 42 touchdown passes. With his return, USC finds itself firmly in the mix for College Football Playoff contention once again, as they build their aspirations around the exceptional talent of Williams.

In addition to Williams, the Trojans boast several other skillful pieces that will undoubtedly contribute to their potent offensive arsenal. Among them is transfer wide receiver Dorian Singer, who was a standout performer in the Pac-12 last season. With over 1,100 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions, Singer emerged as one of the conference’s most prodigious targets, providing Williams with a reliable and explosive downfield threat.

The rushing game is also set to play a pivotal role in USC’s offensive success, with Austin Jones and Raleek Brown leading the charge. Both backs are expected to be significant contributors, showcasing their ability to churn out yards and find the end zone. Furthermore, the Trojans will receive an added boost from transfer running back MarShawn Lloyd, who displayed his prowess with South Carolina last season, amassing 573 rushing yards and an impressive nine touchdowns.

With Caleb Williams leading the way, supported by a talented receiving corps and a formidable rushing attack, USC is poised to make a strong push for the College Football Playoff once again. The Trojans’ offensive firepower, coupled with their quest for excellence, makes them a formidable force in the upcoming season, one that will undoubtedly captivate fans and opponents alike as they strive to etch their names in college football history.