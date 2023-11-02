Week 10 of college football is primed for surprises, with underdogs eyeing the chance to shake up the rankings. As powerhouse teams defend their standings, the tension is at fever pitch, and upsets are in the air. Let’s zoom in on the games where the unexpected could become the headline of the weekend, as we look at who is on Upset Alert in Week 10.

With the stage set for Week 10 of college football, let’s turn our attention to the games that could defy expectations. This is the point in the season where rankings are anything but secure, and a single game can disrupt the College Football Playoff picture. We’ll break down which matchups are ripe for an upset, as we look to prove the sportsbooks wrong with our top underdogs of the week.

Upset Alert – South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State (+16)

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Jacksonville State +16 -115 +485 Under 55 -110 South Carolina -16 -105 -625 Over 55 –110

It’s the battle of the Gamecocks when Jacksonville State travels to Columbia to take on South Carolina on Saturday. Jacksonville State is currently in second in Conference USA with a 7-2 record, while South Carolina lies at the bottom of the SEC at 2-6.

South Carolina may be 16-point favorites in the battle of the two Gamecocks, but they are struggling in their recent outings. The defense has given up 30 or more points in the last five games. This may be a step down in class for them, but they are also coming in off the back off four straight defeats.

Confidence will be low for South Carolina, but Jacksonville State will be pumped for this game. In their first season at the FBS level, this will be yet another chance to prove they are worthy of being where they are. Their two-QB system with Zion Webb and Logan Smothers could cause issues for this South Carolina defense, who have struggled to stop anybody of late.

State are no mugs on defense either, and South Carolina will struggle to run the ball against the team allowing just 2.8 yards per carry, sixth best in college football. They have only allowed 18.8 points per game so far, another stat that sees them in the top-20 in the nation.

Spencer Rattler has not been great in his last two outings, throwing for just one touchdown and one interception during that span.

This could be ripe for for Jacksonville State to come into town and take home a W on the back of their defensive efforts. South Carolina needs to be on Upset Alert in Week 10.

Upset Alert Recommendations

Jacksonville State +16 @ –115 with BetOnline

@ –115 with BetOnline Jacksonville State to beat South Carolina @ +485 with BetOnline

Upset Alert – #5 Washington vs. #20 USC (+3)

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Washington -3 -101 -145 Under 76.5 -110 USC +3 -119 +125 Over 76.5 –110

When the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies travel to Southern Cal on Saturday night, fans can expect fireworks. The total for the game is set at 76.5, with sportsbooks anticipating a high-scoring shootout between two of college football’s best quarterbacks.

Now, we understand this may be a bit of a stretch to call this an upset, but it is a top-5 team who are three-point favorites. We make the rules around here and say it counts, so there we have it.

Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams have been on fire this year. USC’s losses seem to have ruled Williams out of Heisman contention, but Penix is the favorite to win the trophy.

Both quarterbacks might feast in this one and it could simply come down to who has the ball last. It’s not like Washington are great on defense and can stifle Williams. They rank 118th in college football in pass yards allowed per game. They are there for the taking for last year’s Heisman winner, who is top-10 in the country in yards per passing attempt.

We are not expecting much from USC on defense, but we are of the belief that Williams and his talented receiving corps can keep USC in the game and potentially get them over the line by racking up enough points in a thriller.

Upset Alert Recommendation

USC to beat Washington @ +125 with BetOnline