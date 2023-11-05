College Football News and Rumors

College Football Week 10: Fans Respond To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Upsets 

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
7 min read
osu fans story field (1)

No. 5 Washington, one of college football’s most pass-happy offenses discovered a ground game against No. 20 Southern Cal.

The Trojans have yet to figure out the fundamentals of a form tackle.

Huskies running back Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns, including a 1-yard score with 5:22 remaining, sealing the 52-42 victory at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Huskies’ offensive line controlled the Trojans so effectively, Johnson amassed 199 yards before contact, the most by any FBS runner this season.

In a duel of Heisman-worthy quarterbacks, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and USC’s Caleb Williams, the opposing offenses stole the show, combing for 1,087 total Yards.

Highlighted by the offensive outburst in Los Angeles, Twitter users responded Saturday to college football’s sights, sounds and upsets.

Here is what Johnson looked like against the Trojans, who ended the top 25 matchups Saturday with a defensive thud …

ESPN College Gameday revved things up Saturday morning …

No. 3 Michigan, which entered Saturday 46-14 all-time against visiting Purdue, could be facing an NCAA-induced penalty prior to next Saturday’s Big Ten showdown at No. 11 Penn State …

Is this play-calling system Michigan-proof? …

Embattled Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who verbally spared with fans on his weekly radio show earlier this week, guided the the Tigers past No. 15 Notre Dame, 31-23. Sweeney earned his 166th victory at Clemson, becoming the program’s all-time winningest coach …

When reflecting on his college career, Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman will be haunted by his trips to Death Valley …

In a top 25 matchup, No. 23 Kansas State, which trailed 27-7, rallied against No. 7 Texas and appeared to possess the second-half momentum …

Many fans thought K-State’s comeback came to a crashing conclusion, but, only in regulation …

The true crushing end for K-State came in double-overtime, falling 33-30 on a win-or-lose fourth-down play …

Wrigley Field received a Big Ten facelift Saturday …

Up 9-7 and driving in the third quarter, Rutgers looked poised to take down No. 1 Ohio State, utilizing an effective between-the-tackles ground game. The Scarlet Knights should have kept it on the ground as DB Jordan Hancock provided the Buckeyes with a pick-six lift …

Aided by the scoring process of Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the nation’s top WRs, the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents, 152-52, this season …

This is one way to experience a college football Saturday …

Arkansas, playing in “The Swamp,” mucked up Florida late in the fourth quarter, earning a 39-36 victory …

No. 2 Georgia, who entered Saturday 41-1 in their past 42 outings, was tested by No. 12 Missouri, but a key turnover by DL Nazir Stackhouse fueled the Bulldogs’ 30-21 win …

Oregon’s Bo Nix for six, six times, leading the No. 6 Ducks to a 63-19 victory over visiting Cal …

In case you haven’t noticed, James Madison remains unbeaten …

Also, if the news failed to reach your inbox, Liberty is undefeated, too …

Scandal-ridden Michigan State, which survived a late TD run by Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson, snapped a six-game losing streak with a 20-17 victory …

No. 9 Oklahoma entered Saturday 91-19 all-time versus No. 22 Oklahoma State, but the Sooners failed to overcome a non-pass interference call in what could be the final Bedlam, falling 27-24 …

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris has the best “hand” in college football. Harris compiled 11 catches for 213 yards and a TD, leading the No. 10 Rebels to a 38-35 win over Texas A&M …

No. 8 Alabama’s fans lite up Bryant-Denny Stadium for visiting No. 24 LSU …

And then LSU QB Jayden Daniels lite up the Crimson Tide’s defense with a 46-yard TD pass to Malik Nabers on the Tigers’ opening possession …

Army torpedoed No. 25 Air Force …

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Williams did his best impression of the Looney Tunes character Tasmanian Devil …

Penix did his best impression of … well … Penix during the shootout with Southern Cal …

USC may have dropped out of championship contention, but it had one of the most creative plays of the day. It was designed, right? …

Williams showed his emotions after the defeat …

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
marvin harrison jr. 2

What are the three best College Football games on November 4?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  13h
College Football News and Rumors
How Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Is Connected To The Michigan Football Sign-Stealing Investigation
How Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Is Connected To The Michigan Football Sign-Stealing Investigation
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
College Football News and Rumors
penn state indiana during week 9 (1)
College Football Week 9: Twitter Reacts To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Results
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 28 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh’s Next Contract Will Make Him The Highest-Paid Coach In The Big Ten
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh’s Next Contract Will Make Him The Highest-Paid Coach In The Big Ten
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 27 2023
College Football News and Rumors
michigan favored to win natty 2023 (1)
BetOnline Sportsbook Lists Michigan As College Football’s National Championship Favorites, QB JJ McCarthy Tops Heisman Trophy Contenders
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 23 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
College Football Week 8: Twitter Reacts To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Results
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 22 2023
College Football News and Rumors
penn state ohio state matchup (1)
Why 4 Top 25 College Football Programs Will Be Ousted From National, Conference Contention Following Elimination Week 8 Matchups
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top