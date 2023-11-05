No. 5 Washington, one of college football’s most pass-happy offenses discovered a ground game against No. 20 Southern Cal.

The Trojans have yet to figure out the fundamentals of a form tackle.

Huskies running back Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns, including a 1-yard score with 5:22 remaining, sealing the 52-42 victory at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Huskies’ offensive line controlled the Trojans so effectively, Johnson amassed 199 yards before contact, the most by any FBS runner this season.

In a duel of Heisman-worthy quarterbacks, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and USC’s Caleb Williams, the opposing offenses stole the show, combing for 1,087 total Yards.

Highlighted by the offensive outburst in Los Angeles, Twitter users responded Saturday to college football’s sights, sounds and upsets.

Here is what Johnson looked like against the Trojans, who ended the top 25 matchups Saturday with a defensive thud …

Dillon Johnson just ran through the Heart of California ‼️. He’s up to 244 Rushing Yards today pic.twitter.com/S5Op4qP03j — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 5, 2023

ESPN College Gameday revved things up Saturday morning …

The best saying in college football pic.twitter.com/lHDHmbenX3 — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 4, 2023

No. 3 Michigan, which entered Saturday 46-14 all-time against visiting Purdue, could be facing an NCAA-induced penalty prior to next Saturday’s Big Ten showdown at No. 11 Penn State …

An update on Michigan. ESPN’s Pete Thamel said “some type of punishment” is the next likely step for the Big Ten, and the most likely punishment is “some type of suspension” for Jim Harbaugh. Penn State plays Michigan next week. pic.twitter.com/ObjVUHCUm0 — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) November 4, 2023

Is this play-calling system Michigan-proof? …

Embattled Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who verbally spared with fans on his weekly radio show earlier this week, guided the the Tigers past No. 15 Notre Dame, 31-23. Sweeney earned his 166th victory at Clemson, becoming the program’s all-time winningest coach …

The moment Dabo Swinney became the All-Time Winningest Head Coach in Clemson Football history 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7t0Ro0a7IS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 4, 2023

When reflecting on his college career, Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman will be haunted by his trips to Death Valley …

Sam Hartman remains winless in his career vs. Clemson. pic.twitter.com/XD8GHkgj5c — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 4, 2023

In a top 25 matchup, No. 23 Kansas State, which trailed 27-7, rallied against No. 7 Texas and appeared to possess the second-half momentum …

I don’t ever recall seeing a game flip on its head so quickly! All it took was 6 plays and Kansas State has scored 13 points to tie it up with Texas! Unbelievable!#KSU #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/H6sTX4iwjs — CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@CFB_SatSlate) November 4, 2023

Many fans thought K-State’s comeback came to a crashing conclusion, but, only in regulation …

NO GOOD K-STATE MISSES THE FIELD GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZjWp396Mf9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

The true crushing end for K-State came in double-overtime, falling 33-30 on a win-or-lose fourth-down play …

STOPPED ON 4TH & GOAL@TEXASFOOTBALL SURVIVES IN OT pic.twitter.com/HoV4OWREVS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

Wrigley Field received a Big Ten facelift Saturday …

Wrigley Field is ready for some football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cBHp4vXTs6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 4, 2023

Up 9-7 and driving in the third quarter, Rutgers looked poised to take down No. 1 Ohio State, utilizing an effective between-the-tackles ground game. The Scarlet Knights should have kept it on the ground as DB Jordan Hancock provided the Buckeyes with a pick-six lift …

Oh no Rutgers. You were doing so well. pic.twitter.com/wurSZx31Y6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 4, 2023

Aided by the scoring process of Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the nation’s top WRs, the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents, 152-52, this season …

Marvin Harrison Jr. is inevitable@ohiostateFB finds its superstar for six pic.twitter.com/oUwz4VMT6k — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 4, 2023

This is one way to experience a college football Saturday …

Is this the best way to watch college football? pic.twitter.com/1PcuCQsysp — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 4, 2023

Arkansas, playing in “The Swamp,” mucked up Florida late in the fourth quarter, earning a 39-36 victory …

No. 2 Georgia, who entered Saturday 41-1 in their past 42 outings, was tested by No. 12 Missouri, but a key turnover by DL Nazir Stackhouse fueled the Bulldogs’ 30-21 win …

Need a bigger pair of turnover pads for Nazir Stackhouse 🤣 @georgiafootball pic.twitter.com/2psPUI00wY — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 4, 2023

Oregon’s Bo Nix for six, six times, leading the No. 6 Ducks to a 63-19 victory over visiting Cal …

Bo Nix went WILD today for @oregonfootball 💪🔥 29/38 Comp/Att

386 Passing Yards

6 Total Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/xPbAQAlw7V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

In case you haven’t noticed, James Madison remains unbeaten …

Also, if the news failed to reach your inbox, Liberty is undefeated, too …

THE FLAMES STAY LIT 🔥 Their first-ever 9-0 start in program history 😤 (📸: @LibertyFootball) pic.twitter.com/9jVJrY65Rn — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2023

Scandal-ridden Michigan State, which survived a late TD run by Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson, snapped a six-game losing streak with a 20-17 victory …

Emmett Johnson is in for 6️⃣!@HuskerFootball cuts into the deficit in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/kt42lOGKy8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

No. 9 Oklahoma entered Saturday 91-19 all-time versus No. 22 Oklahoma State, but the Sooners failed to overcome a non-pass interference call in what could be the final Bedlam, falling 27-24 …

It’s been a rough two weeks for Oklahoma fans 😬 pic.twitter.com/kHOBdCIHEa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris has the best “hand” in college football. Harris compiled 11 catches for 213 yards and a TD, leading the No. 10 Rebels to a 38-35 win over Texas A&M …

I’ve watched this 10+ times and it’s still hard to comprehend! 🤯 Full extension, slightly bobbled, pins it to his shoulder going to the ground, somehow holds on and keeps a foot in bounds (while being interfered with) #OleMiss #CFB #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/KlqxbcmI9q — JD Wesley (@JDWesley_SideB) November 4, 2023

No. 8 Alabama’s fans lite up Bryant-Denny Stadium for visiting No. 24 LSU …

Alabama crowd was locked in 🤳💡 College football is awesome (via @ByCasagrande)pic.twitter.com/qyUmtKslZk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2023

And then LSU QB Jayden Daniels lite up the Crimson Tide’s defense with a 46-yard TD pass to Malik Nabers on the Tigers’ opening possession …

Not covering a Top 2 WR in CFB is an interesting strategy! pic.twitter.com/h5g0jY8bEv — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 5, 2023

Army torpedoed No. 25 Air Force …

Army hands No. 25 Air Force its FIRST loss of the season‼️ pic.twitter.com/KVm3W5IINH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 4, 2023

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Williams did his best impression of the Looney Tunes character Tasmanian Devil …

Caleb Williams put him in the spin cycle 🌪️@uscfb pic.twitter.com/dtyoEwwST5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

Penix did his best impression of … well … Penix during the shootout with Southern Cal …

MICHAEL PENIX JR. MAGIC 🪄 What a TD for @UW_Football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9GWwBAXxhj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

USC may have dropped out of championship contention, but it had one of the most creative plays of the day. It was designed, right? …

Lincoln Riley is in his BAG RN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QRG97KGQWP — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 5, 2023

Williams showed his emotions after the defeat …

Left it all on the field. If only he’e have a decent defense. Caleb Williams showing emotion after an intense game.#CFB #CollegeFootball #USC pic.twitter.com/5giN5X3Dhk — Jens CFB (@vanhullejens) November 5, 2023