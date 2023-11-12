College Football News and Rumors

College Football Week 11: Fans Respond To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday's Unique Action, Upsets

Jeff Hawkins
Michigan played without its coach, John Harbaugh, who was suspended for not playing fair. The Wolverines also beat Penn State despite not throwing a pass after the 7:41 mark of the second quarter, against the No. 1-ranked run defense.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin heard the boos.

Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered a “trap” game message and the players responded.

Tennessee could only hang its collective head.

Twitter users responded to the sights, sounds and emotions of college football’s wild Week 11.

Let’s kick off this edition with a virtually unknown history maker …

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore earned his paycheck Saturday, guiding the No. 3 Wolverines to a 24-15 victory over No. 10 Penn State in Happy Valley …

Michigan-Penn State series flashback: The hit heard ‘round the Big Ten …

The early season QB questions have fallen silent for No. 8 Alabama, which scored 21 first-quarter points and cruised past host Kentucky, 49-21 …

With No. 2 Georgia and the Crimson Tide rolling Saturday, the SEC Championship matchup was established …

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey generally receives attention, but for a superfan, he passed it on …

LSU QB Jayden Daniels added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume, scoring on an 85-yard run against visiting Florida. Daniels, a Heisman Tro0phy contender, produced over 500 total yards for the No. 19 Tigers …

The tush push – in reverse as Cal’s Cade Uluave scored on a 51-yard scoop and score, leading the Bears to a 42-39 win over visiting Washington State …

Struggling Colorado had a chance to beat at top 25 team, but the Buffaloes fell, 34-31, to No. 21 Arizona on a walk-off field goal …

The Hurricanes made a fourth-quarter push, but they couldn’t overcome a late injury to gutsy QB Emory Williams. Backup Tyler Van Dyke entered and promptly threw a game-clinching interception as No. 4 Florida State survived, 27-20, to stay in the FBS hunt …

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. arrived in style to meet struggling Michigan State. He collected three TDs in his opening five touches for the No. 1 Buckeyes …

No. 17 Oklahoma’s offense started piling up points quickly against West Virginia, scoring at least 14 points in each of the first three quarters …

Wide receiver Rome Odunze caught two TD passes, leading No. 5 Washington past visiting No. 18 Utah, 35-28, to remain perfect this season and improved to 10-0 for the second time in program history. The Utes, who scored 21 second-quarter points, was blanked during the second half …

The Huskies prevailed, despite “one of the wildest plays” ever …

CFB playoff format news …

Ivy League-champion Harvard ordered the “Philly Special” …

Kudos to Illinois College, which claimed its first league title …

Unbeaten Alma College did it again …

The 13-year C-B-B drought is over for D-III Bowdoin College …

Vanderbilt defenders attempted to bring down South Carolina’s Mario Anderson, but no one wrapped up. The host Gamecocks scored 34 second-half points, earning a 47-6 victory …

Missouri’s Luther Burden III help end No. 13 Tennessee’s national title aspirations with a 22-yard TD reception from Brady Cook. The No. 14 Tigers scored 33 unanswered points in the 36-7 triumph …

With 205 yards rushing and 116 receiving, Missouri’s Cody Schrader made a name for himself Saturday …

The Texas-sized helper …

Week 11’s final cringey visual …

