Michigan played without its coach, John Harbaugh, who was suspended for not playing fair. The Wolverines also beat Penn State despite not throwing a pass after the 7:41 mark of the second quarter, against the No. 1-ranked run defense.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin heard the boos.

Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered a “trap” game message and the players responded.

Tennessee could only hang its collective head.

Twitter users responded to the sights, sounds and emotions of college football’s wild Week 11.

Let’s kick off this edition with a virtually unknown history maker …

𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦! John Matocha is one of one. A 55-yard touchdown to Flynn Schiele means Matocha has produced more touchdowns than any player in the 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 of college football. Mines 28, Fort Lewis 0 5:45 1Q#HelluvaEngineer⚒️ pic.twitter.com/FOgq5IGsrr — Mines Football (@MinesFootball) November 11, 2023

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore earned his paycheck Saturday, guiding the No. 3 Wolverines to a 24-15 victory over No. 10 Penn State in Happy Valley …

Sherrone Moore is real, man. Hearing that you have to be the Head Coach 24 hours before your biggest game of the season…. In the toughest environment in all of College Football against a Top 10 Opponent. While being the OL Coach AND Offensive Coordinator.. 3 jobs in 1 game…… pic.twitter.com/JwWkgdgSnm — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 11, 2023

Michigan-Penn State series flashback: The hit heard ‘round the Big Ten …

#FlashbackFriday: In arguably the biggest hit in college football history, Michigan's Daydrion Taylor collides with Penn State's Bob Stephenson in the 1997 Michigan-Penn State game. Neither ever played another down of football. pic.twitter.com/7cJyGuxIbw — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 10, 2023

The early season QB questions have fallen silent for No. 8 Alabama, which scored 21 first-quarter points and cruised past host Kentucky, 49-21 …

What a game from Jalen Milroe! SIX TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS 📈 pic.twitter.com/IqcRblrMzp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2023

With No. 2 Georgia and the Crimson Tide rolling Saturday, the SEC Championship matchup was established …

The 2023 SEC Championship Game is set: @AlabamaFTBL vs. @GeorgiaFootball. December 2nd | CBS and @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/vkyaK9Sknw — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 11, 2023

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey generally receives attention, but for a superfan, he passed it on …

Last year, Georgia superfan Hunter Swinney had one present on his list: a Ladd McConkey Bulldogs jersey 🎁 After seeing Swinney's viral reaction to the jersey, McConkey gave him a surprise of a lifetime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rN37v28L50 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume, scoring on an 85-yard run against visiting Florida. Daniels, a Heisman Tro0phy contender, produced over 500 total yards for the No. 19 Tigers …

The best QB in College Football. The best player in College Football. Jayden Daniels = Heisman

pic.twitter.com/gm0MpuuteC — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) November 12, 2023

The tush push – in reverse as Cal’s Cade Uluave scored on a 51-yard scoop and score, leading the Bears to a 42-39 win over visiting Washington State …

The funniest tush push play everpic.twitter.com/sgCD4A7QCX — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 11, 2023

Struggling Colorado had a chance to beat at top 25 team, but the Buffaloes fell, 34-31, to No. 21 Arizona on a walk-off field goal …

The Colorado Buffaloes Fall Short…😐 The #21 Arizona Wildcats barely escape in Boulder, Colorado. 🏈#CollegeFootball #UofA

pic.twitter.com/ndj868Y79T — The Sports Forum (@DenverForum) November 11, 2023

The Hurricanes made a fourth-quarter push, but they couldn’t overcome a late injury to gutsy QB Emory Williams. Backup Tyler Van Dyke entered and promptly threw a game-clinching interception as No. 4 Florida State survived, 27-20, to stay in the FBS hunt …

FSU PICKS IT OFF‼️ pic.twitter.com/sjW6xbgHH5 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 12, 2023

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. arrived in style to meet struggling Michigan State. He collected three TDs in his opening five touches for the No. 1 Buckeyes …

Here comes the best player in college football ‼️#HereComesTheSon | @MarvHarrisonJr pic.twitter.com/FGhhZ9fT9t — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 11, 2023

No. 17 Oklahoma’s offense started piling up points quickly against West Virginia, scoring at least 14 points in each of the first three quarters …

The TDs keep on coming for the Sooners 🙌 @OU_Football makes it 31-7 in the first half pic.twitter.com/w61SpdeovF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Wide receiver Rome Odunze caught two TD passes, leading No. 5 Washington past visiting No. 18 Utah, 35-28, to remain perfect this season and improved to 10-0 for the second time in program history. The Utes, who scored 21 second-quarter points, was blanked during the second half …

ROME ODUNZE DOES IT AGAIN And what a DART from Michael Penix Jr. to put @UW_Football back on top 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D9ehM1f9wT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

The Huskies prevailed, despite “one of the wildest plays” ever …

CFB playoff format news …

The CFB Playoff Management Committee has agreed upon a new model following Conference Realignment. It will reward the five highest-ranked conference champions auto bids. Then, the next seven highest-ranked teams. This 12-team playoff model is set to begin next season. pic.twitter.com/RUwxh0zKLF — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 11, 2023

Ivy League-champion Harvard ordered the “Philly Special” …

Harvard broke out the Philly Special to clinch the Ivy League championship 😯 (via @HarvardFootball) pic.twitter.com/a6j6sJTcZZ — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 11, 2023

Kudos to Illinois College, which claimed its first league title …

For the first time in program history, Illinois College wins the Midwest-Conference Championship! 💍🏆 pic.twitter.com/i3YsmpWHO9 — Illinois College Football (@IC_Football) November 11, 2023

Unbeaten Alma College did it again …

BACK TO BACK!! ALMA COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINS THEIR SECOND STRAIGHT OUTRIGHT MIAA CHAMPIONSHIP! The first time in 55 years that Alma has won back to back outright titles! pic.twitter.com/GF2KIDALaI — Alma College Scots (@AlmaScots) November 11, 2023

The 13-year C-B-B drought is over for D-III Bowdoin College …

Vanderbilt defenders attempted to bring down South Carolina’s Mario Anderson, but no one wrapped up. The host Gamecocks scored 34 second-half points, earning a 47-6 victory …

Run of the Day: South Carolina RB Mario Anderson breaks off a 72 yard TD pic.twitter.com/Kx074FP5du — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) November 11, 2023

Missouri’s Luther Burden III help end No. 13 Tennessee’s national title aspirations with a 22-yard TD reception from Brady Cook. The No. 14 Tigers scored 33 unanswered points in the 36-7 triumph …

With 205 yards rushing and 116 receiving, Missouri’s Cody Schrader made a name for himself Saturday …

The only player in SEC history with 200+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in one game: @MizzouFootball 's Cody Schrader. pic.twitter.com/egP0joip7j — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 12, 2023

The Texas-sized helper …

T'Vondre Sweat is a large human pic.twitter.com/hlmXwj2Cao — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 12, 2023

Week 11’s final cringey visual …

By a flag 😬pic.twitter.com/m1PDrv9H0Q — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 12, 2023