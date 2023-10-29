College Football News and Rumors

College Football Week 9: Twitter Reacts To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Results

Jeff Hawkins
For a little while, the football universe centered on Kansas and Indiana. 

The Jayhawks were in the midst of a shootout with the No. Oklahoma Sooners and the “big-play” Hoosiers shot out to a first-half lead over the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Kansas came through with its first home win over a top-10 team since 1984.  

Indiana, meanwhile, fizzled in the fourth quarter. 

Twitter users responded Saturday to the sights, sounds and emotions around college football’s expanding meta-verse. 

What’s unique about Week 9? How about starting off with Big Noon Kickoff in Lawrence, Kansas? …

And the Jayhawks created the first big play on Mello Dotson‘s 37-yard interception return for a TD. It was the junior cornerback’s fifth career interception and first pick-six …

Texas fans cheered for Kansas, which topped No. 6 Oklahoma for the first time since 1997 and earned their first home win over a top-10 team since 1984 …

It’s been so long between big, crazy wins, Kansas fans, celebrating Saturday’s 38-33 victory over the Sooners, tore down the field goal posts and walked them into the streets …

And directly to Potter Lake …

Inspired by a reflection pond rubber duck hunt, Central Florida entered Saturday with six straight homecoming wins …

Now this is high-pointing a 34-yard TD reception on homecoming, courtesy of Central Florida’s Kobe Hudson. The senior wide receiver hauled in his third TD pass this season and the 13th of his career …

The obligatory bye week art of members of Michigan’s offensive line holding the Paul Bunyan Trophy following last Saturday’s 49-0 road rout of Michigan State …

Did the Nittany Lions clock in for this play? Without a defender in sight for a while, Indiana’s Donaven McCulley hustled 69 yards for a TD, giving the big-play Hoosiers a 14-7, second-quarter advantage …

Halfway through the first quarter and trailing Indiana, Penn State fans were less than energized. The home fans had more cheer about in the second half as the No. 10 Nittany Lions pulled away for a 33-24 victory …

The Wildcats’ defense came to play against the Terrapins …

Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe, an NFL prospect, enjoyed a Saturday morning pancake …

Reported pro-Palestine protesters took their stand (or seat) at the 50-yeard line and delayed the Southern Cal-Cal kickoff …

A centennial celebration for Georgia junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey …

The Bulldogs benefitted from one of the oddest play calls of the season. On fourth-and-inches and still in the game against the No. 1 team in the nation, the Gators shotgun a snap between the quarterback’s legs and attempted an RPO pass, that was blown up from the start. Can you say turning point? From that point, Georgia scored 26 unanswered points in a 43-20 SEC victory …

The Bulldogs’ coaching staff celebrated Kirby Smart improving to 6-2 against the Gators, including five wins of at least 19 points …

Following Saturday’s thrashing, Georgia improved to an SEC-best 40-1, matching Alabama’s mark from 1977-80 …

The Cornhuskers executed a block, scoop and running high-five score, sparking a 31-14 win over visiting Purdue. At 5-3 overall, the ‘Huskers could be bowl-bound for the first time in eight years. The NFL’s Carolina Panthers could use coaching like that …

Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) suffered another humbling defeat, 27-12 to host Minnesota. The scandal-laden Spartans dropped a program-worst seventh consecutive Big Ten matchup, dating back to last season. The victory pumped up the Golden Gophers …

Saturday’s most anticipated top-25 matchup, No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah, turned out to be a 35-6 dud. The Ducks simply overwhelmed the Utes …

How good is Illinois College? …

Let ‘em fly …

Hail Mary answered …

Happy Halloween …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
