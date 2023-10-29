For a little while, the football universe centered on Kansas and Indiana.

The Jayhawks were in the midst of a shootout with the No. Oklahoma Sooners and the “big-play” Hoosiers shot out to a first-half lead over the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Kansas came through with its first home win over a top-10 team since 1984.

Indiana, meanwhile, fizzled in the fourth quarter.

Twitter users responded Saturday to the sights, sounds and emotions around college football’s expanding meta-verse.

What’s unique about Week 9? How about starting off with Big Noon Kickoff in Lawrence, Kansas? …

“We really appreciate Big Noon Kickoff being here, means a lot to us.” @KU_Football Head Coach Lance Leipold joins the best pregame party in college football 🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/40ju12rg7F — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 28, 2023

And the Jayhawks created the first big play on Mello Dotson‘s 37-yard interception return for a TD. It was the junior cornerback’s fifth career interception and first pick-six …

This is always the time of year where college football gets weird, and…. KANSAS UP 7-0 ON OKLAHOMA👀👀pic.twitter.com/nznnqwoPSv — Aaron Torres Sports Podcast (@AaronTorresPod) October 28, 2023

Texas fans cheered for Kansas, which topped No. 6 Oklahoma for the first time since 1997 and earned their first home win over a top-10 team since 1984 …

Texas fans in Austin cheer as they watch the ending of Kansas beating Oklahoma 😅 via @M_Vernonpic.twitter.com/DuCccsXw7i — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

It’s been so long between big, crazy wins, Kansas fans, celebrating Saturday’s 38-33 victory over the Sooners, tore down the field goal posts and walked them into the streets …

The goal post is on the way out of KU Memorial Stadium 👋 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/AlZsmoAP0M — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) October 28, 2023

And directly to Potter Lake …

KANSAS HAS THROWN A FIELD GOAL POST INTO A LAKE FOLLOWING THE WIN OVER #6 OKLAHOMA 😳pic.twitter.com/Xqq949en2N — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 28, 2023

Inspired by a reflection pond rubber duck hunt, Central Florida entered Saturday with six straight homecoming wins …

What a homecoming tradition 😅🐥 pic.twitter.com/VFQ0eg2TnK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Now this is high-pointing a 34-yard TD reception on homecoming, courtesy of Central Florida’s Kobe Hudson. The senior wide receiver hauled in his third TD pass this season and the 13th of his career …

That is how you high point a football! Incredible catch by Kobe Hudson! Big 12 shootout upcoming? Count me in.#UCF #WVU #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/aMODqqRXzB — CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@CFB_SatSlate) October 28, 2023

The obligatory bye week art of members of Michigan’s offensive line holding the Paul Bunyan Trophy following last Saturday’s 49-0 road rout of Michigan State …

The University of Michigan Has the best O-Line in College Football #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vktxdY5qd1 — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) October 28, 2023

Did the Nittany Lions clock in for this play? Without a defender in sight for a while, Indiana’s Donaven McCulley hustled 69 yards for a TD, giving the big-play Hoosiers a 14-7, second-quarter advantage …

Just kept running and NOBODY was there! @IndianaFootball leads Penn State. pic.twitter.com/Aw3UGcyKFA — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Halfway through the first quarter and trailing Indiana, Penn State fans were less than energized. The home fans had more cheer about in the second half as the No. 10 Nittany Lions pulled away for a 33-24 victory …

i’ve missed watching college football on tv pic.twitter.com/DCUisOuSCk — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 28, 2023

The Wildcats’ defense came to play against the Terrapins …

Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe, an NFL prospect, enjoyed a Saturday morning pancake …

Cooper Beebe 🥞 The best guard in college football. Bar none.pic.twitter.com/ZSHQodBVmm — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) October 28, 2023

Reported pro-Palestine protesters took their stand (or seat) at the 50-yeard line and delayed the Southern Cal-Cal kickoff …

The USC vs Cal game is delayed due to a protest at the 50-yard line pic.twitter.com/2XQ8IQlVXB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

A centennial celebration for Georgia junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey …

Ladd McConkey’s 100th reception with @GeorgiaFootball gives the Bulldogs the lead. pic.twitter.com/FcaQdDO8o4 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

The Bulldogs benefitted from one of the oddest play calls of the season. On fourth-and-inches and still in the game against the No. 1 team in the nation, the Gators shotgun a snap between the quarterback’s legs and attempted an RPO pass, that was blown up from the start. Can you say turning point? From that point, Georgia scored 26 unanswered points in a 43-20 SEC victory …

The stop that set up the score 💪 pic.twitter.com/O4tRDkHPD1 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 28, 2023

The Bulldogs’ coaching staff celebrated Kirby Smart improving to 6-2 against the Gators, including five wins of at least 19 points …

This was one SERIOUS high five from Mike Bobo 😂 pic.twitter.com/UN3eboawds — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Following Saturday’s thrashing, Georgia improved to an SEC-best 40-1, matching Alabama’s mark from 1977-80 …

Thank you to the best fans in the land 🙌#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/kL6MHzWtSG — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 28, 2023

The Cornhuskers executed a block, scoop and running high-five score, sparking a 31-14 win over visiting Purdue. At 5-3 overall, the ‘Huskers could be bowl-bound for the first time in eight years. The NFL’s Carolina Panthers could use coaching like that …

HERE COME THE HUSKERS 🗣️@HuskerFootball BLOCKS THE FIELD GOAL AND TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/G3Z0puqNfF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) suffered another humbling defeat, 27-12 to host Minnesota. The scandal-laden Spartans dropped a program-worst seventh consecutive Big Ten matchup, dating back to last season. The victory pumped up the Golden Gophers …

Saturday’s most anticipated top-25 matchup, No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah, turned out to be a 35-6 dud. The Ducks simply overwhelmed the Utes …

Utah turns it over on downs 😅 Ball back with @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/SXV0bNIY5D — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

How good is Illinois College? …

Blueboys handle business on Senior Day! #FOE pic.twitter.com/HDyduH1aPU — Illinois College Football (@IC_Football) October 28, 2023

Let ‘em fly …

Hail Mary answered …

HAIL MARY TO END THE HALF 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uKQn6Crl1x — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2023

Happy Halloween …

Bringing the Halloween costumes to college football. pic.twitter.com/ZHNbhJGjPg — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 28, 2023