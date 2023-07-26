NCAAF

Report: Colorado Leaving Pac-12 To Join Big 12

Dan Girolamo
Deion Sanders Colorado

Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big-12, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported on Wednesday.

Colorado Leaving Pac-12 To Join Big 12 In 2024

On Thursday, Colorado is expected to apply for Big 12 membership. The Big 12’s Board of Directors should approve the decision, which means the Buffaloes can begin Big 12 play in 2024.

Pending official approval from Colorado’s Board of Regents, an official announcement stating the university’s intention to move to the Big 12 could come on Thursday.

McMurphy reports that the uncertainty within the Pac-12 was a major reason why Colorado decided to return to the Big 12. The Buffaloes left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 in 2011. However, the financial opportunities appear to be greater in the Big 12 than in Pac-12. Colorado will receive $31.7 million annually in media rights once the Big 12’s $2.3 billion deal with ESPN and FOX begins in 2025.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was unable to attain a media rights deal in the last year.

Conference Realignment Continues In College Football

With the impending departure of Colorado, the Pac-12 loses yet another team to a rival conference.

USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, and Colorado is most likely on its way to the Big 12 next season. McMurphy cites Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah as the three likeliest Pac-12 teams to join Colorado in the Big 12.

Oregon and Washington have already discussed a move to the Big Ten and were “vetted and approved” by the conference, according to McMurphy’s report.

Colorado begins its first season under head coach Deion Sanders on September 2 against TCU. The game will air at noon ET as part of FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.

