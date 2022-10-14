Commanders RB Brian Robinson Scores First TD Of Career

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr, has scored the first regular season touchdown of his career, 46 days after being shot twice.

In his second career game, and first career start, the rookie scored his first touchdown in the final quarter of “Thursday Night Football” against the Chicago Bears, 46 days after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his leg, after being involved in a attempted carjacking.

Brian Robinson in his NFL starting debut: • 17 carries

• 60 yards

• 1 TD

• Commanders leading rusher Not a bad first start for the Commanders rookie RB 👀 pic.twitter.com/52TVpqLOIQ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 14, 2022

Even better, the TD ended up being a game-winner, with the Commanders winning 12-7.

Robinson was hospitalized at the end of August, after an attempted carjacking resulted in him getting shot twice in Washington D.C.. He’s worked so hard to get back out on the field, and was doing drills as early as Sept. 14, officially returning to practice on Oct. 8, and he made his debut in the NFL just one day later. Fast-forward a week and he has his first career touchdown.

Playing is something special, but even more so is scoring. Robinson posted 22 rushing yards on nine rushes in his debut against the Titans and finally found the end zone in his eighth quarter of football.