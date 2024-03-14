The Sam Howell era in Washington is over. The Commanders are trading Howell to the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Commanders Trade QB Sam Howell To Seahawks

Another QB trade: Commanders are sending last year’s starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap, per sources. Trade:

🏈Seahawks receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), a sixth (No. 179). 🏈Commanders receive a third (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152). pic.twitter.com/jCEivnjg9D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

The Commanders are sending Howell, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Seahawks for a 2024 third-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Seahawks add Howell to serve as the backup for Geno Smith. Drew Lock, who backed up Smith last season, signed with the New York Giants on a one-year deal earlier this week.

Howell, a former fifth-round pick in 2022, started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023. Howell got off to a promising start and after 10 weeks, led the NFL in passing yards. However, Howell struggled in the second half, throwing 12 interceptions while the Commanders lost their final eight games of the season.

Howell finished the season with 3,946 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. Howell was sacked a league-high 65 times.

The former North Carolina product has two years and $2.085 million remaining on his rookie deal.

A New Regime In Washington

The writing was on the wall for Howell once the Commanders signed quarterback Marcus Mariota. While Howell was traded to Seattle, his backup in 2023, Jacoby Brissett, signed with the New England Patriots.

Under new head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders are rebuilding their entire roster. The Commanders have signed impact players this offseason, including running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and edge Dorance Armstrong.

After the Howell trade, the Commanders have seven picks inside the top 102, including the No. 2 overall pick. Washington will likely take a quarterback with the second overall selection.