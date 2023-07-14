In the complex landscape of public sector compensation, a surprising group stands out: college coaches. This comprehensive list of the highest paid state employees reveals an intriguing phenomenon. College coaches, renowned for their roles in shaping athletic prowess and building team spirit, are not just making waves on the field. They are also dominating the arena of top-earning public sector workers.

These professionals, largely from college football and basketball programs, are commanding salaries that outstrip those of even the highest-ranking administrative officials. Read on as we delve into the specifics, unpack the trends, and explore the reasons behind these high-earning college coaches ruling the roost in public sector remuneration.

But before we begin, let’s take a brief look at what the data revealed.

Data Highlights

31 of the 50 Highest-Paid State Employees are College Football Coaches.

80% of the Highest-Earning Public Employees are College Head Coaches.

Top Ten Highest-Earning State Employees All College Coaches Earning Average of $9.8 Million.

States’ Highest-Paid Employees Earn Over $5.5 Million More if They are College Head Coaches.

Just 2 of the States’ Highest-Paid State Employees are Female.

College Coaches Dominate Highest-Paid State Employees List

Names like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart will be familiar to college football fans. They often highlight highest-paid college coaches lists, but this time, they’re heading another list – the highest-earning state employees.

The list is dominated by college coaches with 40 of the 50 states’ top-earners in the public sector holding the job title of “College Football Head Coach” or “College Basketball Head Coach.”

Top Ten Highest-Earning State Employees All College Coaches Earning Average of $9.8 Million

We mentioned Kirby Smart and Nick Saban were heading the list, but the entire top-ten of the highest-earning state employees is made up of college coaches. In fact, the first 37 names on the list are college coaches.

However, to reach the top, a salary of a staggering $8.7 million was required. The top-ten highest-paid state employees averaged a whopping salary of $9.8 million. A touch more than the average national salary of $74, 738.

Just Two Women are the Top Public Sector Earners in Their States

One of the more startling facts that was brought to light when looking at the data was the fact that just two women are the highest-paid state employees in the 50 US states. Obviously, this can be attributed in part to the fact so many college coaches make up the list, and that is a very male-dominated environment. However, even among the ten non-coaches on the list, the women rank bottom in terms of salary.

Complete List of Highest Paid Public Employees by State

State Highest Paid State Employee Job Title Estimated Salary Alabama Nick Saban University of Alabama Football Coach $11,700,000 Georgia Kirby Smart University of Georgia Football Coach $11,250,000 South Carolina Dabo Swinney Clemson Football Coach $10,500,000 Kansas Bill Self Kansas University Basketball Coach $10,180,000 Louisiana Brian Kelly LSU Football Coach $9,500,000 Michigan Mel Tucker Michigan State Football Coach $9,500,000 Ohio Ryan Day Ohio State University Football Coach $9,500,000 Nebraska Matt Rhule University of Nebraska Football Coach $9,000,000 Texas Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M Football Coach $9,000,000 Pennsylvania James Franklin Penn State Football Coach $8,700,000 Kentucky John Calipari University of Kentucky Basketball Coach $8,600,000 Oklahoma Mike Gundy Oklahoma State Football Coach $7,625,000 Wisconsin Luke Fickell University of Wisconsin Football Coach $7,500,000 Florida Billy Napier University of Florida Football Coach $7,270,000 Mississippi Lane Kiffin University of Mississippi Football Coach $7,250,000 Iowa Kirk Ferentz University of Iowa Football Coach $6,898,710 Utah Kyle Whittingham University of Utah Football Coach $6,800,000 Tennessee Rick Barnes University of Tennessee Basketball Coach $6,550,000 Arkansas Sam Pittman Arkansas University Football Coach $6,175,000 California Chip Kelly UCLA Football Coach $5,770,000 Indiana Jeff Brohm Purdue University Football Coach $5,510,554 Colorado Deion Sanders University of Colorado Football Coach $5,500,000 Minnesota PJ Fleck University of Minnesota Football Coach $5,425,000 North Carolina Mack Brown University of North Carolina Football Coach $5,125,000 Illinois Brad Underwood University of Illinois Basketball Coach $4,900,000 Virginia Tony Bennett University of Virginia Basketball Coach $4,830,435 Oregon Dan Lanning University of Oregon Football Coach $4,700,000 Arizona Tommy Lloyd University of Arizona Basketball Coach $4,305,000 Maryland Mike Locksley University of Maryland Football Coach $4,191,000 West Virginia Neal Brown University of West Virginia Football Coach $4,080,389 Missouri Eliah Drinkwitz University of Missouri Football Coach $4,000,000 New Jersey Greg Schiano Rutgers University Football Coach $4,000,000 Washington Kalen Deboer University of Washington Football Coach $3,322,400 Connecticut Dan Hurley UConn Basketball Coach $2,900,000 Wyoming Craig Bohl University of Wyoming Football Coach $1,775,963 Nevada Barry Odom UNLV Football Coach $1,750,000 Idaho Andy Avalos Boise State Football Coach $1,475,000 Massachusetts Michael Collins Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School $1,220,765 New York Robert Corona, Jr. CEO of SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse $919,124 North Dakota Joshua Wynne Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean, University of North Dakota $771,395 South Dakota Brent Lindbloom Clinical Assistant Professor at University of South Dakota $728,000 New Mexico Danny Gonzalez University of New Mexico Football Coach $710,000 Delaware Tony Allen President of Delaware State University $588,204 Hawaii Jerris Hedges Dean of University of Hawaii $554,988 Rhode Island David Cox University of Rhode Island Basketball Coach $554,952 Vermont John Becker University of Vermont Basketball Coach $482,471 Montana Laurence Hubbard CEO Montana State Fund $452,109 Alaska Dwight Stallman Forensic Psychiatrist $415,500 Maine Joan Ferrini-Mundy Vice Chancellor of the University of Maine $410,000 New Hampshire Jennie Duval Chief Medical Examiner $261,538