College Basketball News and Rumors

Complete List of the Highest-Paid State Employees: College Coaches Dominate Top Earning Public Sector Workers

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Discover BCS National Championship - Notre Dame v Alabama

In the complex landscape of public sector compensation, a surprising group stands out: college coaches. This comprehensive list of the highest paid state employees reveals an intriguing phenomenon. College coaches, renowned for their roles in shaping athletic prowess and building team spirit, are not just making waves on the field. They are also dominating the arena of top-earning public sector workers.

These professionals, largely from college football and basketball programs, are commanding salaries that outstrip those of even the highest-ranking administrative officials. Read on as we delve into the specifics, unpack the trends, and explore the reasons behind these high-earning college coaches ruling the roost in public sector remuneration.

But before we begin, let’s take a brief look at what the data revealed.

Data Highlights

  • 31 of the 50 Highest-Paid State Employees are College Football Coaches.
  • 80% of the Highest-Earning Public Employees are College Head Coaches.
  • Top Ten Highest-Earning State Employees All College Coaches Earning Average of $9.8 Million.
  • States’ Highest-Paid Employees Earn Over $5.5 Million More if They are College Head Coaches.
  • Just 2 of the States’ Highest-Paid State Employees are Female.

College Coaches Dominate Highest-Paid State Employees List

Names like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart will be familiar to college football fans. They often highlight highest-paid college coaches lists, but this time, they’re heading another list – the highest-earning state employees.

The list is dominated by college coaches with 40 of the 50 states’ top-earners in the public sector holding the job title of “College Football Head Coach” or “College Basketball Head Coach.”

For a more in-depth breakdown, check out this article.

IN-DEPTH: College Football Coaches Dominate as Highest-Paid State Employees in 31 States

Top Ten Highest-Earning State Employees All College Coaches Earning Average of $9.8 Million

We mentioned Kirby Smart and Nick Saban were heading the list, but the entire top-ten of the highest-earning state employees is made up of college coaches. In fact, the first 37 names on the list are college coaches.

However, to reach the top, a salary of a staggering $8.7 million was required. The top-ten highest-paid state employees averaged a whopping salary of $9.8 million. A touch more than the average national salary of $74, 738.

To read a more in-depth breakdown of how the salaries play out, click here.

IN-DEPTH: Highest-Earning State Employees: Top 10 are All College Coaches, Averaging $9.8 Million Salary

Just Two Women are the Top Public Sector Earners in Their States

One of the more startling facts that was brought to light when looking at the data was the fact that just two women are the highest-paid state employees in the 50 US states. Obviously, this can be attributed in part to the fact so many college coaches make up the list, and that is a very male-dominated environment. However, even among the ten non-coaches on the list, the women rank bottom in terms of salary.

We take a closer at the gender disparity here.

IN-DEPTH: Public Employee Gender Disparity Revealed: Only Two Women are Highest Earners in Their State

Complete List of Highest Paid Public Employees by State

State Highest Paid State Employee Job Title Estimated Salary
Alabama Nick Saban University of Alabama Football Coach $11,700,000
Georgia Kirby Smart University of Georgia Football Coach $11,250,000
South Carolina Dabo Swinney Clemson Football Coach $10,500,000
Kansas Bill Self Kansas University Basketball Coach $10,180,000
Louisiana Brian Kelly LSU Football Coach $9,500,000
Michigan Mel Tucker Michigan State Football Coach $9,500,000
Ohio Ryan Day Ohio State University Football Coach $9,500,000
Nebraska Matt Rhule University of Nebraska Football Coach $9,000,000
Texas Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M Football Coach $9,000,000
Pennsylvania James Franklin Penn State Football Coach $8,700,000
Kentucky John Calipari University of Kentucky Basketball Coach $8,600,000
Oklahoma Mike Gundy Oklahoma State Football Coach $7,625,000
Wisconsin Luke Fickell University of Wisconsin Football Coach $7,500,000
Florida Billy Napier University of Florida Football Coach $7,270,000
Mississippi Lane Kiffin University of Mississippi Football Coach $7,250,000
Iowa Kirk Ferentz University of Iowa Football Coach $6,898,710
Utah Kyle Whittingham University of Utah Football Coach $6,800,000
Tennessee Rick Barnes University of Tennessee Basketball Coach $6,550,000
Arkansas Sam Pittman Arkansas University Football Coach $6,175,000
California Chip Kelly UCLA Football Coach $5,770,000
Indiana Jeff Brohm Purdue University Football Coach $5,510,554
Colorado Deion Sanders University of Colorado Football Coach $5,500,000
Minnesota PJ Fleck University of Minnesota Football Coach $5,425,000
North Carolina Mack Brown University of North Carolina Football Coach $5,125,000
Illinois Brad Underwood University of Illinois Basketball Coach $4,900,000
Virginia Tony Bennett University of Virginia Basketball Coach $4,830,435
Oregon Dan Lanning University of Oregon Football Coach $4,700,000
Arizona Tommy Lloyd University of Arizona Basketball Coach $4,305,000
Maryland Mike Locksley University of Maryland Football Coach $4,191,000
West Virginia Neal Brown University of West Virginia Football Coach $4,080,389
Missouri Eliah Drinkwitz University of Missouri Football Coach $4,000,000
New Jersey Greg Schiano Rutgers University Football Coach $4,000,000
Washington Kalen Deboer University of Washington Football Coach $3,322,400
Connecticut Dan Hurley UConn Basketball Coach $2,900,000
Wyoming Craig Bohl University of Wyoming Football Coach $1,775,963
Nevada Barry Odom UNLV Football Coach $1,750,000
Idaho Andy Avalos Boise State Football Coach $1,475,000
Massachusetts Michael Collins Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School $1,220,765
New York Robert Corona, Jr. CEO of SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse $919,124
North Dakota Joshua Wynne Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean, University of North Dakota $771,395
South Dakota Brent Lindbloom Clinical Assistant Professor at University of South Dakota $728,000
New Mexico Danny Gonzalez University of New Mexico Football Coach $710,000
Delaware Tony Allen President of Delaware State University $588,204
Hawaii Jerris Hedges Dean of University of Hawaii $554,988
Rhode Island David Cox University of Rhode Island Basketball Coach $554,952
Vermont John Becker University of Vermont Basketball Coach $482,471
Montana Laurence Hubbard CEO Montana State Fund $452,109
Alaska Dwight Stallman Forensic Psychiatrist $415,500
Maine Joan Ferrini-Mundy  Vice Chancellor of the University of Maine $410,000
New Hampshire Jennie Duval Chief Medical Examiner $261,538
Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF News Research Features
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
greg-sankey-dale-zanine-usa-today-sports

SEC Extends Commissioner Greg Sankey Through 2028

Author image Colin Lynch  •  9h
College Basketball News and Rumors
kekmoheifsdfu6n1mbdo
“The Japanese Steph Curry”: Who is Keisei Tominaga?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 3 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo Andre Jackson Jr.
UConn’s Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson Jr. To Remain In NBA Draft
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Zuby-Ejiofor-1000x600
Rick Pitino, St. John’s Land Kansas Transfer Ejiofor
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 16 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
dickinson goes to kansas (1)
College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: Hunter Dickinson Commits to Kansas; Arizona Lands Jaden Bradley
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 4 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
poker faced hunter dickinson transfer (1)
College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: ‘Poker Faced’ Hunter Dickinson Leaves Kentucky Without Committing, Plans Villanova Visit
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 26 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
hunter dickinson visits kentucky (1)
College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: Kentucky Hosts Hunter Dickinson After Losing A Pair Of Players; Vanderbilt, Memphis Down Contributors
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top