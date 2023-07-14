In the complex landscape of public sector compensation, a surprising group stands out: college coaches. This comprehensive list of the highest paid state employees reveals an intriguing phenomenon. College coaches, renowned for their roles in shaping athletic prowess and building team spirit, are not just making waves on the field. They are also dominating the arena of top-earning public sector workers.
These professionals, largely from college football and basketball programs, are commanding salaries that outstrip those of even the highest-ranking administrative officials. Read on as we delve into the specifics, unpack the trends, and explore the reasons behind these high-earning college coaches ruling the roost in public sector remuneration.
But before we begin, let’s take a brief look at what the data revealed.
Data Highlights
- 31 of the 50 Highest-Paid State Employees are College Football Coaches.
- 80% of the Highest-Earning Public Employees are College Head Coaches.
- Top Ten Highest-Earning State Employees All College Coaches Earning Average of $9.8 Million.
- States’ Highest-Paid Employees Earn Over $5.5 Million More if They are College Head Coaches.
- Just 2 of the States’ Highest-Paid State Employees are Female.
College Coaches Dominate Highest-Paid State Employees List
Names like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart will be familiar to college football fans. They often highlight highest-paid college coaches lists, but this time, they’re heading another list – the highest-earning state employees.
The list is dominated by college coaches with 40 of the 50 states’ top-earners in the public sector holding the job title of “College Football Head Coach” or “College Basketball Head Coach.”
Top Ten Highest-Earning State Employees All College Coaches Earning Average of $9.8 Million
We mentioned Kirby Smart and Nick Saban were heading the list, but the entire top-ten of the highest-earning state employees is made up of college coaches. In fact, the first 37 names on the list are college coaches.
However, to reach the top, a salary of a staggering $8.7 million was required. The top-ten highest-paid state employees averaged a whopping salary of $9.8 million. A touch more than the average national salary of $74, 738.
Just Two Women are the Top Public Sector Earners in Their States
One of the more startling facts that was brought to light when looking at the data was the fact that just two women are the highest-paid state employees in the 50 US states. Obviously, this can be attributed in part to the fact so many college coaches make up the list, and that is a very male-dominated environment. However, even among the ten non-coaches on the list, the women rank bottom in terms of salary.
Complete List of Highest Paid Public Employees by State
|State
|Highest Paid State Employee
|Job Title
|Estimated Salary
|Alabama
|Nick Saban
|University of Alabama Football Coach
|$11,700,000
|Georgia
|Kirby Smart
|University of Georgia Football Coach
|$11,250,000
|South Carolina
|Dabo Swinney
|Clemson Football Coach
|$10,500,000
|Kansas
|Bill Self
|Kansas University Basketball Coach
|$10,180,000
|Louisiana
|Brian Kelly
|LSU Football Coach
|$9,500,000
|Michigan
|Mel Tucker
|Michigan State Football Coach
|$9,500,000
|Ohio
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State University Football Coach
|$9,500,000
|Nebraska
|Matt Rhule
|University of Nebraska Football Coach
|$9,000,000
|Texas
|Jimbo Fisher
|Texas A&M Football Coach
|$9,000,000
|Pennsylvania
|James Franklin
|Penn State Football Coach
|$8,700,000
|Kentucky
|John Calipari
|University of Kentucky Basketball Coach
|$8,600,000
|Oklahoma
|Mike Gundy
|Oklahoma State Football Coach
|$7,625,000
|Wisconsin
|Luke Fickell
|University of Wisconsin Football Coach
|$7,500,000
|Florida
|Billy Napier
|University of Florida Football Coach
|$7,270,000
|Mississippi
|Lane Kiffin
|University of Mississippi Football Coach
|$7,250,000
|Iowa
|Kirk Ferentz
|University of Iowa Football Coach
|$6,898,710
|Utah
|Kyle Whittingham
|University of Utah Football Coach
|$6,800,000
|Tennessee
|Rick Barnes
|University of Tennessee Basketball Coach
|$6,550,000
|Arkansas
|Sam Pittman
|Arkansas University Football Coach
|$6,175,000
|California
|Chip Kelly
|UCLA Football Coach
|$5,770,000
|Indiana
|Jeff Brohm
|Purdue University Football Coach
|$5,510,554
|Colorado
|Deion Sanders
|University of Colorado Football Coach
|$5,500,000
|Minnesota
|PJ Fleck
|University of Minnesota Football Coach
|$5,425,000
|North Carolina
|Mack Brown
|University of North Carolina Football Coach
|$5,125,000
|Illinois
|Brad Underwood
|University of Illinois Basketball Coach
|$4,900,000
|Virginia
|Tony Bennett
|University of Virginia Basketball Coach
|$4,830,435
|Oregon
|Dan Lanning
|University of Oregon Football Coach
|$4,700,000
|Arizona
|Tommy Lloyd
|University of Arizona Basketball Coach
|$4,305,000
|Maryland
|Mike Locksley
|University of Maryland Football Coach
|$4,191,000
|West Virginia
|Neal Brown
|University of West Virginia Football Coach
|$4,080,389
|Missouri
|Eliah Drinkwitz
|University of Missouri Football Coach
|$4,000,000
|New Jersey
|Greg Schiano
|Rutgers University Football Coach
|$4,000,000
|Washington
|Kalen Deboer
|University of Washington Football Coach
|$3,322,400
|Connecticut
|Dan Hurley
|UConn Basketball Coach
|$2,900,000
|Wyoming
|Craig Bohl
|University of Wyoming Football Coach
|$1,775,963
|Nevada
|Barry Odom
|UNLV Football Coach
|$1,750,000
|Idaho
|Andy Avalos
|Boise State Football Coach
|$1,475,000
|Massachusetts
|Michael Collins
|Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School
|$1,220,765
|New York
|Robert Corona, Jr.
|CEO of SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse
|$919,124
|North Dakota
|Joshua Wynne
|Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean, University of North Dakota
|$771,395
|South Dakota
|Brent Lindbloom
|Clinical Assistant Professor at University of South Dakota
|$728,000
|New Mexico
|Danny Gonzalez
|University of New Mexico Football Coach
|$710,000
|Delaware
|Tony Allen
|President of Delaware State University
|$588,204
|Hawaii
|Jerris Hedges
|Dean of University of Hawaii
|$554,988
|Rhode Island
|David Cox
|University of Rhode Island Basketball Coach
|$554,952
|Vermont
|John Becker
|University of Vermont Basketball Coach
|$482,471
|Montana
|Laurence Hubbard
|CEO Montana State Fund
|$452,109
|Alaska
|Dwight Stallman
|Forensic Psychiatrist
|$415,500
|Maine
|Joan Ferrini-Mundy
|Vice Chancellor of the University of Maine
|$410,000
|New Hampshire
|Jennie Duval
|Chief Medical Examiner
|$261,538