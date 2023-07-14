Research Features

College Football Coaches Dominate as Highest-Paid State Employees in 31 States

David Evans
Sports Editor
4 min read
With college football holding an unshakeable spot in American culture, the financial figures involved have surged tremendously. In a striking revelation, a majority of states—31 out of 50 to be precise—bestow the title of highest-paid public employee to college football coaches. Yet, these colossal figures underscore the prominence of athletics, particularly football, in the broader American education landscape.

Football Coaches Rule the Roost Over Almost the Entire US

Embodying the spirit of American culture, college football has transcended beyond mere sport to emerge as a significant financial institution—evidenced by the fact that in 31 out of 50 states, the highest-paid public employee is a college football coach.

TO VIEW THE COMPLETE LIST OF HIGHEST-PAID STATE EMPLOYEES CLICK HERE

Regionality undoubtedly plays a key role. The South’s fondness for football is no secret. Traditionally, the game has reigned supreme in these areas, etching a deep-rooted cultural significance. As a result, many of the top earners, including Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart, hail from southern states, where football reigns supreme.

But the passion for sports isn’t confined to the South alone. In the Midwest, too, the trend holds. Case in point: Ohio State University’s football coach, Ryan Day, and the University of Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, each drawing a significant salary, indicate a nationwide trend.

80% of States Paying College Coaches More Than Any Other Employees

The intriguing analysis doesn’t stop at football. Out of the 50 highest-earning public employees, a whopping 80% are college head coaches. That’s a clear nod to the financial heft of collegiate sports and its role in public institutions.

Top-tier coaches such as Saban, Smart, and basketball maestro John Calipari from the University of Kentucky are noteworthy mentions. Their enviable paychecks are reflective of their profound impact on their respective programs. These coaches, in their unique ways, elevate team performance, attract potent talent, and ultimately fill stadiums—translating into profitable ventures for the universities.

Notably, the list isn’t exclusively made up of college coaches. Ten individuals from different professions mark their presence. For instance, Michael Collins, Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Robert Corona, Jr., CEO of SUNY Upstate Medical University, reflect the other end of the pay scale spectrum, primarily in academia and medical fields.

Revenue-Driven Decision to Pay Coaches Handsomely

Considering the dynamics, it’s hardly surprising that college coaches secure hefty paychecks. College sports, particularly football and basketball, play an integral role in not just the athletic realm but the academic fabric of the country, contributing to the community’s morale, culture, and, maybe most importantly, revenue.

The list underscores the profound role sports play in American society. As long as the fervor for college sports remains, coaches, undeniably, will continue to top the list of highest-paid state employees, becoming an interesting reflection of cultural and economic priorities. Regardless of the diverse views on this matter, the stats speak for themselves, painting a compelling picture of college sports’ monetary might in the United States.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
