Kirby Smart has become one of the most successful coaches in college football since taking over as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2016. In 2022, Smart signed a new deal with Georgia, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Let’s take a closer look at Kirby Smart’s salary, contract, and net worth.

Kirby Smart’s Salary and Contract

Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, cementing his status as one of the top coaches in the game. After his successful 2021 season, Georgia renewed Smart’s contract in 2022 making him among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Kirby Smart’s current salary is $10.5 million per year, which is an increase in salary from his previous contract of $6.6 million per year. His salary is justifiable considering the success he has brought to the Georgia football program.

In 2022, Smart signed a $112.5 million ten-year deal with Georgia, securing his future with the team for the next decade. The contract details also include several incentives that could add up to significant sums of money.

Sources tell ESPN that @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal worth a total of $112.5 million, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 21, 2022

Incentives

Smart’s contract includes several incentives that could add up to significant sums of money. These include:

$100,000 bonus for appearing in the SEC Championship Game

$300,000 bonus for winning the SEC Championship

$500,000 bonus for making the College Football Playoff

$1 million bonus for winning another National Championship

50 hours per year of private jet usage, with the ability to carry over 10 unused hours per year

Buyouts

Smart’s contract also contains several buyout clauses. Smart would be owed 100 percent of the remaining deal if he were to be fired before the end of the 2026 season. From the start of the 2027 season on, Smart will be paid 85 percent of the remaining contract until its conclusion.

In the event that Smart were to resign or self-terminate a deal, he would owe the school. This sum comes out at $5 million if it were to happen between the 2022 and 2025 seasons. However, that number decreases over the course of the contract. It drops to $4 million for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, $3 million for the 2028 season, $2 million for the 2029 season, and $1 million for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

Kirby Smart’s Net Worth

Kirby Smart’s net worth is estimated to be $35 million, which is a result of his successful career as a coach. Smart played football at the University of Georgia, and after graduating, he went on to have a successful career as an assistant coach at several different schools, including Alabama and LSU.

In 2016, Smart was named the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. Since then, he has led the team to consistent success, culminating in back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

With a new contract signed in 2022 and a net worth of $35 million, Kirby Smart’s future at Georgia looks bright. Smart will undoubtedly continue to be one of the top coaches in college football for years to come.