Nick Saban is a legendary college football coach, having won seven national championships throughout his storied career. With a career record of 280–69–1, it’s clear that he has certainly earned his wealth through his performance as a head coach. In this article, we will take a closer look at Saban’s contract, salary, and net worth.

Nick Saban’s Contract

Saban is currently 71 years old, and his current contract with the University of Alabama runs through 2030. At that point, he will be 78 years old, and if he hasn’t retired beforehand, he will likely do so at that point.

Prior to the 2022/23 season, Alabama renewed his contract to make him the highest-paid coach in college football, with an 8-year deal worth $93.6 million. Saban will also receive an $800,000 contract completion benefit each year between 2022 and 2025.

In 2022, Saban made $10.7 million, but his pay will increase around $300,000 each year, with it capping out at $12.7 million in the final year of his contract.

Nick Saban’s Salary

In 2023, Saban’s base compensation will be $11 million, but that’s not all. He also has several additional incentives based on his team’s performance.

These include $75,000 for appearing in the SEC Championship game, $125,000 for winning the SEC Championship, $400,000 for making the college football playoff, $600,000 for making the college football playoff national championship game, and an incredible $800,000 for winning the national championship. It’s safe to say that it pays to be a successful college coach.

Saban’s Career Path

But how has Saban amassed his wealth? He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kent State University in 1973 and went on to serve as a defensive assistant coach at several universities.

He got his first head coaching job at the University of Toledo in 1990 before leading Michigan State to a share of the Big Ten Conference title in 1999. He then won a national championship at LSU in 2003 before leaving to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

After a brief stint in the NFL, Saban returned to college football as head coach at the University of Alabama. Since joining Alabama, he has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships and seven SEC championships. He has won numerous coach of the year awards and has coached several players who have gone on to be first-round NFL draft picks.

Nick Saban’s Net Worth

As of 2023, Saban’s net worth is believed to be in the region of $75 million. He has earned his money through his success as a coach and through various real estate investments. Saban even sold one of his lake houses in Lake Burton, Georgia for over $10 million, and he still owns a lake house there worth over $11 million.

Nick Saban’s contract, salary, and net worth are a testament to his success as a college football coach. It’s safe to say that it certainly pays to be successful in this field, and Saban is certainly one of the most successful coaches of all time.

From his early days as a graduate assistant to his current position as head coach of Alabama, he has shown an unwavering dedication to the sport and has earned everything that has come his way.