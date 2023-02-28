Ryan Day, the head coach of Ohio State Buckeyes, has become one of the highest-paid coaches in college football following the recent announcement of his contract extension. Here, we take a closer look at Ryan Day’s contract, buyout clause, incentives, salary, and net worth.

Contract and Salary

In May 2022, Day agreed to a two-year contract extension with Ohio State, which will increase his salary to $9.5 million per year up almost $2 million from his previous salary of $7.6 million. Following his contract extension, Ryan Day’s salary is now equal to that of Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten and in college football.

Ryan Day and Ohio State agree to a two-year contract extension thru the 2028 season. Day’s total compensation will increase from $7.6 million annually to $9.5 million annually with a base salary of $2.0 million per year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 18, 2022

Day’s new contract began on July 1, 2022, and runs through January 31, 2029, securing his position with the Buckeyes for the long term.

Buyout Clause

Any team, whether in the NFL or college, that wants to hire Day away from Ohio State will have to pay a $5 million buyout until July 31, 2023.

The buyout decreases by $500,000 until February 1, 2024, and then decreases by another $500,000 over the next year.

From February 1, 2025, until February 1, 2026, the buyout drops to $3 million, and decreases by $1 million per year over the next two years.

Day’s buyout in the final year of his contract is $750,000.

Incentives

Day’s contract also includes incentives for success on the field. They are as follows:

$500,000 bonus for winning the Big Ten championship.

$1 million bonus for making it to the College Football Playoff

$1.5 million bonus for winning the National Championship.

Net Worth

Although Day’s net worth has not been publicly disclosed, it is estimated to be around $5 million. His net worth is a combination of his impressive salary as head coach of Ohio State and his previous positions as an assistant coach for NFL teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Day’s impressive contract and salary, coupled with his buyout clause and incentives, reflect his success as head coach of Ohio State Buckeyes.

With Day at the helm, the Buckeyes have experienced remarkable success on the field, winning two Big Ten championships and making three appearances in the College Football Playoff, all in just four years. Furthermore, his contract has brought increased revenue and prestige to Ohio State’s athletic department.

Day’s lucrative contract and buyout clause make it challenging for any other team to hire him away from Ohio State. This stability provides the Buckeyes with long-term leadership and a bright future on the field.