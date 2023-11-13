UFC News and Rumors

Conor McGregor's coach reveals timeline for UFC return

Garrett Kerman
Conor McGregor’s much-anticipated return to the UFC has been delayed once again, as confirmed by his longtime coach, John Kavanagh of SBG Ireland. Initially, there were hopes for a comeback in April, with McGregor officially re-entering the UFC’s drug-testing pool with USADA on October 8, making him eligible to compete again on April 8, 2024, per USADA rules.

However, Kavanagh revealed that McGregor’s return has been postponed, leading to frustration within the team. There are speculations that the UFC may be holding McGregor back for International Fight Week in July, and it’s suggested that the promotion officials may have decided to postpone McGregor’s return because they believe UFC 300 in April will be a significant enough event without McGregor’s presence on the pay-per-view.

Kavanagh expressed hope that the UFC might reconsider and stick to an April date for McGregor’s return. He also mentioned McGregor’s eagerness to have a second fight in 2024, health permitting, possibly in September or the end of the summer. Additionally, Kavanagh hinted at a potential matchup with Michael Chandler at 170 pounds for McGregor’s return.

This news comes after Kavanagh’s previous confidence in McGregor’s return to the UFC in 2023, as he had expressed in an interview earlier in the year. The delay in McGregor’s return has raised questions about the reasons behind the postponement and the impact it may have on his future fights and career trajectory.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding McGregor’s return has left fans eagerly awaiting further updates and developments. As the situation continues to evolve, the MMA community remains hopeful for McGregor’s eventual return to the octagon and the potential matchups that may arise.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
