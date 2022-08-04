There are a few receivers in the NFL that have arguments for being the best in the NFL. Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, and others all have an argument that they’re the best.

Kupp had the best season a year ago, but these other guys are just as good, if not better. Anyways, Justin Jefferson made comments about him being the best wide receiver in the NFL and Cooper Kupp had an interesting response.

Justin Jefferson Believes He’s The Best WR In Football

Jefferson had comments about breaking the 2,000-yard mark and if he was better than Cooper Kupp, via the Pioneers Press:

“That would be big,” Jefferson said becoming the first to reach 2,000. “Just breaking the record my rookie year and then also breaking a record in my third year, that would be crazy for me. That’s going to be a goal for me, for sure.” “Coop is good, but I’ll say he’s behind me,” Jefferson said.

Cooper Kupp responded to the comments by Jefferson, according to Rams Wire:

“I would hope he would say that. I think that’s the beauty of this game. I think it speaks to the competitiveness of this league. If you’re not putting yourself as the best and you’re not working to be the best, then I’d be concerned about stepping on the field with you if you don’t feel like you’ve prepared to be the best player that you can be.” “I respect his opinion and I can also respectfully disagree,” Cooper Kupp said with a smile.

Both players are incredible and it’s good to see that both of them are respecting each other. Jefferson and the Vikings are looking to play better than they did a year ago, while Kupp and the Rams are looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls.